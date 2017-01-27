“New year, new you.” If you’ve been hearing that phrase a lot lately, maybe it’s time to stop scrolling through the Instagram models with envy, and instead find your fresh new look with the styles we’ve brought into 2017. These picks might be alternative, but with bright pink eyeshadow and squiggly eyeliner sweeping through fashion week, we thought we could provide you with some daring beauty trends you should try at least once.

Balayage

This is a relatively new way of highlighting hair, where dye is painted onto the hair in order to create a more natural look. You can see this look on celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen and Alessandra Ambrosio, who updated their dark locks with some caramel highlights. Even the “granny” hair of 2016 has been revamped with stylists incorporating dark and light greys as balayage highlights. Before you jump into this trend, however, it’s key to know your skin’s undertones. You can find your skin’s undertones by looking at the color of your veins in your hands. If they are green, this means you are warm-toned; if the veins appear blue, this means you have more cool undertones. Generally, an ashy color will look best on cool-toned people. If you are cool-toned, this is a look you should consider because ashy blondes and greys will compliment your skin and make your eyes pop. If you are warm-toned, richer colors like golds and coppers will be best for your balayage makeover, and it’s probably best to leave the granny hair in 2016. In either case, there is a color for every skin tone that would be worth a trip to the salon.

Stiletto Nails

An edgy way to vamp up your street style is with the stiletto nail. A fresh manicure can help complete a look, but these nails are not for the faint of heart. Celebrities like Rihanna and Fergie have been rocking fun and funky nails for years, including the stiletto nail, but this type of nail—long and filed to a point—is paired best with your favorite LBD and a diva attitude. You can get acrylic or press-on nails at most drugstores, or if you’re adventurous, you can file them yourself. The best results are usually with a gel manicure that can last much longer than other methods and is less susceptible to breakage. Any way you cut it, these nails are fierce just so long as you don’t poke your own eye out.

“Natural” freckles

Embracing the all-natural in fashion has brought about bushy brows and gap teeth. Now, freckles have made an appearance with public figures like Kylie Jenner and Demi Lovato baring their natural skin and, of course, their freckles. People have begun to copy the look, and makeup artists like James Charles and Sonjdra Deluxe show you how to own it. You usually place freckles on the bridge of your nose, your cheeks, and chin—the places where the sun would hit your face—but the key is not to follow any real pattern in order to make sure they look natural. You can achieve the look with your favorite powder bronzer, tinted moisturizer, and a brown pencil a couple of shades darker than your skin tone. First, rub the tinted moisturizer on your face. Then, apply bronzer on the top of your forehead and the center of your nose. Finally, add the freckles with the pencil. The best part of the look is it extenuates your natural skin and gives you that summer glow all year long.

Daring Beauty Trends You Should Try at Least Once. Photo Courtesy of Winkipedia Commons.