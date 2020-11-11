Today we want to share some simple ways to improve your smile. Improving your smile can be a real confidence booster. Your smile is the first thing people notice when they see you. It is the best accessory that can dress up any outfit for any occasion. Thanks to the advancement of technology, there are several ways you can improve your smile. Cosmetic dentistry is gaining popularity as a dentist everywhere is totally transforming smiles. There are many different types of procedures that you can undergo to achieve the perfect smile you have always dreamed of. Here are some ways you can improve your smile, depending on which method works best for you.

Teeth Whitening

Teeth whitening is the least complicated and less expensive way to improve your smile. It is also called teeth bleaching. A proper teeth cleaning from your dentist brightens and whitens your teeth from discoloration and stains. Your teeth can either be bleached in your dentist’s office or you can purchase molds and gels from your dentist to do at home. You can also buy over-the-counter teeth whitening products. Whatever you do, make sure that you consult your doctor first. Not everyone is able to whiten their teeth.

Make sure that your teeth whitening happens after you have removed all the plaque, tartar and other debris from your teeth. You want to make sure that you restore your teeth to its natural appearance or you can choose to have your teeth brightened a few shades lighter than its original color.

Teeth whitening can easily breath new life into your smile. Over time the white color of your teeth can be worn down, attributed to foods, drinks, medication and smoking. When you whiten your teeth, all you are doing is coating your teeth.

Dental Veneers

Veneers are thin shells made out of either porcelain or composite material. Those thin shells are custom fit to your teeth, attached to the front side of the tooth. They are made to be similar in look to your natural-looking teeth. Because they look so natural, they are used to hide or fix any dental imperfections like crooked teeth, cracked or damaged enamel, noticeable gaps between the teeth and discolored teeth. Dental Veneers are a great option if you are looking to fix minor problems.

There is no way you will be able to get this procedure done without going to your dentist. Your dentist will have to remove roughly half-millimeter of enamel from your tooth’s surface. From there those thin shells are bonded to your teeth. Veneers are able to change the shape, color, length and size of your teeth. The cost of this procedure ranges anywhere between $500 to $1300 per tooth.

Dental Implants

This is slightly different than veneers in a few ways. For one, your dentist will use a metal device which is specifically made to replace missing teeth. Your dentist will screw a titanium screw into your jaw at the location of the tooth that is missing. That area acts as a support beam for the crown. These are a more permanent solution than veneers and teeth whitening.

After a while your jawbone and supporting tissue will fuse with the implant, permanently locking into place. This is why dental implants are basically hard to tell apart from the nearby natural teeth. Dental implants pose as the tooth root and can be used to anchor artificial teeth like a crown, bridge or denture. Typically with this procedure, you can expect to pay between $1250 to $3000.

Dental Crowns

These are a great way to treat teeth that are insufficiently shaped, badly decayed, broken, chipped, or have had big fillings, or to hide spaces between your teeth. Dental crowns are also referred to as caps. They can be made out of porcelain-fused-to-metal, acrylic, resin and ceramic and can be conjoined with metal to hold out against pressure from biting. Your dentist will custom fit your crowns over your entire tooth. Crowns help keep a feeble tooth from breaking or it can even keep a feeble tooth from cracking further. When it comes to this procedure you can expect to pay anywhere between $500 to $900 each.

Teeth Shaping

This is also referred to as enamel shaping. You have to get this done at your dentist’s office because he or she can reshape your tooth by either filling or removing some of your tooth’s enamel. Typically this is a painless procedure and you will be able to see results quickly.

Tooth Bonding

Tooth bonding involves tooth-colored materials that are bonded, or fastened, to your tooth. Once this sticky resin is applied to your tooth and a laser beaming out ultraviolet rays bonds the resin to your tooth. After that step, the doctor will trim, shape and polish the new addition to your tooth. Bonding is a great option if you are trying to repair decayed, chipped, cracked or misshapen teeth. You can expect to pay between $100 to $400 per tooth and the procedure should not take longer than 30 minutes to an hour. It is an amazing alternative to amalgam or silver fillings.

Inlays And Onlays

These are called indirect fillings and are made of gold, porcelain or composite materials. They are typically made in dental laboratories. Inlays and Onlays are used to fill decayed or damaged teeth. As long as there is no damage to the tooth cusps, the inlays will be placed straight onto the tooth surface. The reason why it is called an inlay is that the material was bonded in the center of your tooth.

When the cusps or the other parts of the tooth are damaged, that is when an onlay is used as it can cover the whole surface of the tooth. An onlay is when the filling has one or more points of the tooth or covers the biting surface. The best part about inlays and onlays is that they are made specifically to protect as much of your tooth that is healthy as possible. If you do not want to get crowns, you can opt for inlays and onlays instead. For this procedure, you can expect to pay around $650 to $1200 per tooth.

Orthodontic Treatment

Braces are a great option when it comes to improving your smile. There are plenty of options that will make it difficult to tell that you are wearing braces. Gone are the days of thinking they are just for kids. You can get tooth-colored braces or you can even get aligners that are invisible. This is a great option if you have buck teeth or crooked teeth, braces may be a great option. It is best that you consult your dentist about this before making a decision.

Conclusion

There are many options out there to improve your smile. You from teeth whitening, veneers, implants, crowns, teeth shaping, bonding, inlays and onlays as well as braces are all great ways to improve your style. It is recommended that you talk with your doctor about what is the best choice for you. Depending on your specific need, your budget and your lifestyle the best way to improve your smile may not be the same for someone else.

You should also check if cosmetic dentistry can be covered through your insurance as that could help bring the price down. Be mindful that some of those procedures may not be covered, which may leave you with expensive out-of-pocket costs. No matter which option you chose you will not regret it. Your new smile will leave you feeling confident.

