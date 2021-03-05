Today want to know if you’ve ever considered teeth whitening or veneers: which is the best option? It’s an awful feeling when you don’t want to smile because you’re self-conscious about your teeth. Over the years, our teeth naturally get stained, even if we keep up with a good oral care routine. This is often the reason that a lot of people hate their smile, so what can you do?

There are two main options if you want to improve your teeth are teeth whitening treatments and veneers, but which one is best? This guide will tell you how each treatment works and how to decide which one is right for you.

Teeth Whitening

Teeth whitening procedures involve putting a paste or gel onto the teeth, which helps to strip away the stains and leave you with pearly white teeth. There are some at-home teeth whitening treatments that work well, but there are a lot of bad ones out there that could even be dangerous. They use a lot of harsh chemicals, so it’s vital that you follow the instructions to the letter when using them, and always take your time.

It’s much safer and you’ll get better results if you get a professional whitening treatment from a cosmetic dentist. Whitening treatments are great for people that have relatively good teeth but have a lot of stains that they want to get rid of. The results are not permanent but they will last a while before you need to have it redone.

Veneers

A veneer is a cap that fits over the front of the existing tooth and is custom made to fit the patient, so they look natural. The dentist will start by taking a mold of your tooth and then creating custom veneers based on your real teeth. They are usually ceramic and will be stuck to the teeth using an adhesive. The dentist sometimes sculpts them afterward to make them look more realistic. Having dental veneers fitted will give you lasting results and make your teeth look perfect. They will cover up any damaged teeth too, so they’re ideal for somebody with more serious oral health issues aside from staining.

Although veneers are more expensive than whitening treatments, you get long lasting results and your teeth always look perfect.

Which One Is Right For You?

If you want the best results and you are willing to spend the money, veneers are the better option. Your teeth look amazing and they’ll last a long time. They also cover up any other damage, so if you have cracked and chipped teeth, veneers are ideal.

However, if you want a more affordable option that still gives great results, teeth whitening is great. Just make sure that you have a professional job done or do your research when buying at-home kits. Using cheap whitening products can do a lot of damage, so you have to be very careful. Be aware that whitening treatments won’t last as long either, so you will have to have them more often.

If you are still unsure which option is best for you, speak to a cosmetic dentist and they will be able to advise you.

