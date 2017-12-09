DIY Face Masks for Dry Skin

I’m no stranger to DIYs when it comes to beauty and skincare. Earlier this semester, I decided to forgo a lot of my usual skincare products in favor of a more natural route. I’ve found that my skin has a lot less clogged pores (win!) but that hasn’t prevented my skin from its usual dryness around this time of year in New Jersey. The following face masks are ones that I’ve already tried myself, are easy to make, and are affordable. Plus, you probably already have all the ingredients you need to make them!

Honey and Milk Face Mask

This is one of my favorite DIY masks out there because I always have these two ingredients in my apartment and it’s so easy to make, too! Not only is honey a humectant but honey has antibacterial properties that also improve skin affected by acne. Now, you have some freedom when it comes to what type of honey you want to use. Some recommend Manuka or raw honey, but I find 100% pure honey from a local farm to be the best choice for me. Milk is also a great cleanser to use for the skin and you’ll find your skin glowing afterward. You only need one tablespoon of honey and two tablespoons of whole milk since it’s just for your face. Mix it really well until the honey and milk become one and voila! You got yourself an affordable face mask that will do wonders for your skin.

Potato Face Mask

A potato face mask is something my mom has done ever since I was little. It can be kind of strange to some, but for a lot of Ecuadorians, it’s not an uncommon beauty trick. The trick is to shave raw potatoes into very thin slices and apply them all over your face, hands, elbows, you name it! My mother has been doing this ever since she was a teen, and let me tell you, her skin looks amazing. Potatoes have also been found to treat inflammation and even burn wounds, so if you can’t find aloe vera in your supermarket, potatoes are inexpensive and easy to use instead.

First, peel the skin off of the potatoes and then cut them into halves. From there, it’s easier to cut the potatoes into small, thin slices and place them on your skin. The potatoes dry very fast on your skin so make sure to use water to gently remove them from your skin or remove the slices once your face starts to feel tight.

DIY Face Masks for Dry Skin: Featured image courtesy of Sonja Langford/Stocksnap.io