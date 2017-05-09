Doucce Releases Freematic Eyeshadow Pro Palettes

Doucce’s Freematic system has been changing the eyeshadow game since it was first introduced. The travel-sized palettes that fit up to four magnetic eyeshadow trays are perfect for creating your ideal palette and taking it with you on the go. Now, Doucce has just launched their Freematic Eyeshadow Pro Palette so you can build the dream palette you’ve always wanted with even more color combinations than ever before.



Completely customizable, your Freematic palette will be special to you and will reflect your beauty needs. With over 2.7 million shade combinations, the possibilities are vast. Doucce’s 90+ eyeshadow monos come in both matte and shimmer finishes and offer rich, smooth, and long-lasting color. From deep purples and bright blues to flattering nudes, there are so many colors to compliment your skin tone and make your eyes pop. The Pro palettes are even compatible with their Blush monos, so you can take your eyeshadow and blush with you in the same convenient compact.





Not sure where to start? Doucce has released two pre-made Pro Palettes, Smokey and Neutral , that cover all the bases.

If you’re craving more combination inspiration, click through to see some of our favorite eye shadow combinations for their iconic quads.