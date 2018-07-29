Drew Barrymore’s Makeup Line Flower Beauty is Stylish and Affordable

Drew Barrymore’s makeup line, Flower Beauty, was founded in 2012. In the beginning it was exclusively sold online and at Walmart. However, the expansion of sales didn’t halt there. Back in February of this year, Flower Beauty products appeared in Ulta stores across the U.S. Barrymore herself is a fan of cosmetics and beauty products, including hair care, and rather a guru of beauty. Though Flower Beauty has been around for a few years, perhaps some of you haven’t heard of the affordable brand. Flower Beauty has just about every basic product you need. The line also sells hair styling tools and fragrances, so Barrymore doesn’t just stop at makeup.

Drew Barrymore’s Makeup Line Flower Beauty is Great for Girls on the Go

Flower Beauty’s products are easily portable, so if you’re constantly lugging makeup around with you to freshen up in the office, or if you’re running late and have to resort to doing your makeup in the parking lot, no sweat. The best part about this product line is the surprising quality at such a low price. All of Flower Beauty’s products (aside from the hair styling tools) are under $20. If you’re a self-proclaimed makeup addict looking for products that perform well and aren’t very expensive, then Flower Beauty is going to be your new best friend.

Best Values from Flower Beauty

Flower Beauty sells a moisturizing primer called In Your Prime that conditions the skin while priming for around $13 at Ulta. It’s incredibly difficult to find a good primer at a low price, especially one that does what it promises.

Petal Pout Lip Color is a great choice if you’re looking for a lipstick that’s smooth and condition while giving you a nice all-day-wear. It’s available in over twenty shades, including matte options and cream finishes. Plus Petal Pout runs anywhere from $6-9, which is a low enough price to stock up on multiple shades.

The Shimmer & Strobe Highlighting Palette from Flower Beauty is available at Ulta for $16. Like the other products in Flower’s line, it doesn’t disappoint. The formula is surprisingly creamy and lightweight, and it blends like a dream.

Drew Barrymore on the Success of Flower Beauty

Back in 2015, Drew Barrymore sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview and gushed about the success of her line.

I’m most proud of the price point we have managed to achieve with the formulas and materials we work with. It’s an almost impossible endeavor and it’s not something that people might know or understand or think about as a consumer. Our customer reviews are like, flawless — it’s amazing. Across the board people are very happy and I’m so relieved about that because you are surprised and amazed at the level of quality when you try the products.

It’s true. These products will surprise you both in price and quality. They’re a great everyday go-to for twenty-somethings who need to watch what they spend, but know what good quality makeup is all about.

Curious About Flower Beauty? Find the product line at your local Ulta, Ulta.com, or check out Flower Beauty’s website.

Drew Barrymore’s Makeup Line Flower Beauty is Stylish and Affordable. Featured Photo Credit: Hannah Choi, Allure