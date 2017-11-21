Eleni & Chris: Our Scandinavian Haircare Saviors

There is truly nothing like having healthy, beautiful hair. As someone with super-long, super-curly, color-damaged hair, I’ve been around the block when it comes to haircare products. Name an oil, a serum, a treatment; I’ve given ‘em all a shot. What I’ve come to realize during my extensive research is that products with the least chemicals, the most natural ingredients, and whose companies have the simplest missions are the best. Enter: Eleni & Chris.

This Scandinavian cosmetics company, created by beauty gurus Inger Ellen and Christinah Nicolaisen, was born when the duo decided to develop a range of cosmetic products that reflected the simplistic, holistic Scandinavian approach to beauty. In a world of toxic, chemical-ridden cosmetic products, they found their niche in creating products that existed on the other end of the spectrum.

Scandinavian women have a very holistic approach to beauty, balancing what they eat, their lifestyle, and what products they put on their skin and in their hair. This range of beauty products reflects that: no parabens, no alcohol, no fragrance, and no silicone. These products are high performing while remaining both healthy and mild on your hair. The best part? Their large range of products allows you to mix and match to create the perfect regimen for your own hair’s needs.

What’s their secret? A coveted Scandinavian beauty ingredient: cloudberries. Yes, you read that right: cloudberries. Although these sound like a fictional plant fresh off the pages of a Scandinavian sci-fi novel, cloudberries are actually an herb chock full of health benefits found in alpine climates, like that of the region these co-founders hail from. Three years ago, they had the idea to use cloudberries as the main ingredient in their “purely Scandinavian” cosmetics brand, and thus they began working their magic on our hair.

The pair have actually created the world’s first Cloudberry oil that launched this year. “It is a multipurpose product as it both strengthens the hair from the inside as well as gives it the styling factor you want with shine from an oil product,” said Nicolaisen. “We love it because you get a lightweight oil with heat protection which gives fantastic shine to the hair while repairing it, and it does not add a warm color to blonde hair tones.”

I asked the creators what their favorite products are, and Ellen can’t get enough of the Sensimin Collection as we approach winter. “Going into the winter season, we are highly addicted to our bestselling Sensimin Collection,” she said. “People tend to overlook their scalp in the winter and having a healthy scalp is the best foundation for glamorous hair. Our Sensimin Collection is formulated to be cooling and calming on the scalp and at the same time gives the right balance of moisture to the hair. We are so proud of this range as these are really high-performing products, yet as mild as possible with no parabens, no alcohol, no fragrance, and no silicones.”

Their beauty line includes shampoos, conditioners, hairsprays, styling products, leave-in treatments, serums; you name it, they’ve got it. Their products ship worldwide and at a totally reasonable price point.

What’s my major recommendation? The Strengthening Leave-In Treatment Cream. Like I said before, I have long, crazy hair that can always use more moisture to keep flyaways tamed and breakage at a minimum. This leave-in is, unlike so many other leave-in treatments, light and leaves my hair soft and bouncy, not weighed down and greasy.

Keep your eye on this up-and-coming beauty brand this season. Their mission is to bring the beauty and inspiration of Scandinavia to the rest of the world, and we’re totally cheering them on.

Eleni & Chris: Our Scandinavian Haircare Saviors: Photographs courtesy of ©Eleni & Chris