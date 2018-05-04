You’ve seen all the run-of-the-mill beauty channels on YouTube *cue the high energy intro music and perfect posing*. While these videos are awesome and always deliver fierce looks, they can feel repetitive and unoriginal at times. Just when I had hit peak uninspired, I came across Violette’s channel and was instantly revived. Her calm demeanor oozes French ease, and her fresh makeup philosophy is all about artistry. A little background on Violette, she is a makeup artist, beauty consultant, and Estée Lauder’s Global Beauty Director, casual. On top of all that, she creates gorgeous videos that take you around New York City to her favorite bars and restaurants where she grabs a drink and swipes on a makeup look perfect for the occasion and of course, her color mood. From her face to her eyes, Violette’s preferred tool is her fingers. However, for her, that doesn’t translate into a boring look. She’s an advocate for wearing a glittery, smokey eye while grabbing coffee and a blue lip for cocktails.

Recently, she’s branched out and invited guests onto her channel to explore her other passions, such as cooking and flower arrangements. However, makeup is always at the heart of her videos. She is big on color moods and is inspired by the vibrant shades of food or the texture of flowers, which result in a unique makeup look that fits the bit’s aesthetic effortlessly. The organic nature of her videos will put you at ease and make you want to have an intense rummage through your makeup collection all in the same vein. Her channel’s name is violette_fr, the same as her Instagram, which you should also give a follow for inspiring, artistic content.

Estée Lauder’s Violette Has the Most Aesthetically Pleasing YouTube Channel. Featured Image Credit: Into the Gloss