How to Refresh and Breathe New Life Into Your Favorite Pair of Glasses

You are tired of your old pair of eyewear accessories and it is time to make some changes right away. Whether your lenses are scratched, ill-fitting, just plain ugly or you want to keep up with the latest technology you’ve been missing out on for a while. Your sunglasses may also be too tired and boring on your face and it’s time to breathe new life on them. Here are some tips to bring your old eyewear accessories back to life.

Replace the lenses

After some time, or if you face vision problems, new lenses for old frames should be on top of the list because your prescription may be out of date. Replacing the lenses come in handy because the benefits not only help your vision to stay put but also refresh and renew the prescription. It normally feels like you are purchasing a new accessory.

Truth be told, we get attached to our glasses as time passes and parting away with them is a tough task to deal with. Hence getting new lenses saves you from the unnecessary stress of losing your vintage collection. And with newer trends every year, vintage is the new beautiful – something which has been promoted well by the IT girls of today who flaunt their old stuff freely and confidently. This also allows you to reglaze the lenses and upgrade to better ones, not to mention the benefits of new tech and free protective lens coating.

Play dress up

Your prescription glasses may look old but you never know when they will serve you. You don’t have to throw away your old accessory because one option available is keeping them for a fancy dress. This can go a long way with your Halloween costume or Christmas dress. Plus, they may seem outdated now but fashion always reinvents itself. Store them somewhere and maybe in 5 years, they’ll be the hottest property in the fashion industry. With most of the work being done in digital mode these days, anti-glare glasses have slowly turned more fashionable and people who don’t even need glasses are using them to look fashionable. Otherwise too, it has become a symbol of tech-savvy workers in some way so the days when people saw it as geeky are a thing of the past.

Think about your favorite glass icon – from Harry Potter’s round glasses, or if you were a digital underground fan, you could honor Shock G, aka Humpty Hump. Plus, don’t forget that dressing up may just turn out to be one of your hobbies because restoring your pair of vintage glasses is a work of art that you can shine at.

Repair the frames

Replacing and buying new glasses sounds good but taking care of your old glasses is better than tossing them in the garbage. It is important to note that repairing your eye accessories is the most eco-friendly way to reuse them. You will be preventing wastage and also help the world manage climate change. Your eye accessory is made of plastic and glass hence the importance of reusing them as long as they diligently serve you.

You can have your eye accessory polished, replace the nose pads, get the hinges tightened, and straighten the sides. You can also add an extra layer of shiny coating or tint. This should, however, be done every six months so that they continue being sustainable. While you can’t change everything, these small changes can go a long way to breathe life into your favorite accessory.

Reinvent your eyeglasses

You can also turn your old glasses into sunglasses to give them a fresh new life. How many times have we all heard about the importance of style, especially today? Prescription glasses don’t have to be shredded, especially if they are a unique collection that can be turned into some super sunglasses. They may be old and irreplaceable by the optician, but this option will save you a great deal of hope.

Sunglasses will also help you from sunlight, hence the importance of having a pair in addition to the prescribed ones. Sunglasses have a UV filter as well as different types of tints that you can choose from. You also have the option of choosing between the different lens colors that perfectly fit your sunglasses. Depending on your test, preferences, and even current trends, you can always change, reinvent your glasses and make the best use.

Readjust your glasses so they fit correctly

One of the most common signs that you need to take action with your glasses is when they begin to get bent, stretched out, or just feel like they are out of shape. This is common even to the best of qualities and most expensive ones. If your frames are made of metal, you can widen the plastic nose pads until they get readjusted and feel comfortable.

When this happens, you may feel like it’s over and may wonder if you can survive without them. Well, you don’t have to throw them away because, with a few adjustments and regular fitting, your old accessories can survive the test of time and serve you as though they are as new as the first time you bought them. An optical shop is just a walking distance. You can simply visit and get your glasses readjusted and refit at no fee.

