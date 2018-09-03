Eyebrows For Days. What Is it Like to Get Your Eyebrows Microbladed?

I’ve got to admit that although I am a follower of beauty products and the occasional trend, I tend to stay true to myself. Trends are great, but some are fleeting, and the only person who really knows what’s best for you is yourself. In reality, I do most of my care routine at home. If you’re a beauty addict and do spend a lot of your money on products and treatments, that’s fine, too. We all have our preferences and our priorities. Being so self-sufficient, there are select times when I wonder which professional services are actually worth paying for, and which beauty trends are ones that are worthy to follow. Since the microblading trend began, I was increasingly curious. So, what is it like to get your eyebrows microbladed?

What Is it Like to Get Your Eyebrows Microbladed?

First of all, some people aren’t really clear on what microblading is. Maybe you’ve never heard of microblading before, or if you have, you haven’t had it explained to you. Some compare it to tattooing your eyebrows. This is essentially correct, but microblading is a semi-permanent treatment, which means that it will last about 12-24 months. What’s the difference, then, between tattooing your eyebrows and microblading?

The difference is the process of the procedure. Instead of a tattoo gun, microblading technicians use a blade or needle tool. Microblading is intended to enhance your natural eyebrow shape, making them look fuller and more even. You can opt for the natural look of hair-like strokes or a mix of strokes and a makeup-like blending technique. The blending technique is similar to what you would do for your daily eyebrow makeup. If you’re sick of filling in your brows, the blending technique will save you a lot of time.

So how is microblading done? A technician takes a microblade—a tool with either a single or multi-blade to make small incisions—and uses the tool to insert pigment into the top layers of your eyebrows. Because they aren’t reaching the deeper layer of skin, like one would with a tattoo gun, the results are not permanent, but last about a year or two. You can go in for touch-ups or a complete re-application after the mircoblading has faded.

My Experience With Microblading

I went into my cousin’s studio, upon which she presented me with the standard paperwork: a consent form like one signs prior to getting a tattoo. She then took some before photos and began measuring my eyebrows. During the measurement, the artist finds the spot of symmetry between your brows and draws a frame around them. From there, she let me sit with some numbing solution on my brows for twenty minutes. The numbing solution is the same type of thing you might request from a tattoo artist if you’re afraid of experiencing a lot of pain.

Obviously, I was a bit nervous. I’ve had tattoo artists work on me before, but never anything on my face. It is a nerve-wracking thing to trust someone, especially with your eyebrows, so choosing an artist is an important step, as well as making sure you are happy with the shape that they plan for your brows.

After twenty minutes, I laid down and she began the process. Overall, I was astonished at how completely painless my experience was. There were a few moments that I realized she was making little cuts on my brows. But for the most part, I didn’t feel much pain, thanks to the numbing solution. She worked carefully for about an hour or so. The process as a whole took about two to three hours, and I’m sure this varies from technician to technician, but remember that this is a sort of art form, and you should plan to surrender a couple hours of your time.

The Results

After she finished, I was prompted to check the work and point out any places I thought might need more strokes. I was then given aftercare instructions. I will be going back for my standard touch-up in six weeks. The healing process is about ten days to two weeks, give or take, and scabbing is normal. Remember not to touch your brows, not to scratch them, or get them wet outside of your aftercare instructions. Your touch-up is usually around six weeks. The touch-up is as important as the initial process, as this is when you will see the healed brows and know what needs adjustment or filling in. The touch-up appointment basically seals the deal and concludes the look of your finished brows.

The Cost of Microblading

Microblading cost varies. The median is around $300-400, with variants depending on the artist and businesses. However, consider the amount of money you spend on your brow makeup. Microblading makes your makeup time less daunting, especially if you’re all about those eyebrows. While this semi-permanent makeup isn’t for everyone, it definitely helps those who feel that their natural brows could use a little help feel better about their eyebrows.

My brows are still in the process of healing, but I can already tell how amazing they will look whenever it’s said and done. In fact, even though they look a little dark due to the healing process, I have already received compliments on my new brow look. And the best part? They look natural.

