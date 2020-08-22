Facial Symmetry: What Portion of a Woman’s Face Do Men Notice First?

Today we want to talk about facial symmetry. A woman is designed to be naturally attractive to the man but there are things she can do to enhance her attractiveness for more attention. One of the first areas a man will notice a woman is her facial features, as that will usually attract his attention to find out more about her. For this reason, women may tend to spend an ample amount of time grooming their faces, such as enhancing their lips, arching their eyebrows, or using eyeliners and makeup. However, even with the best cosmetic products on the market, some women may need extra attention to make them more attractive and desirable. This is where certain types of cosmetic surgery may become a viable option, especially around the facial area. Examples of such procedures are facelifts, Botox injections, and liposuction. This article will examine the latter.

A Look at a Cosmetic Facial Procedure

Liposuction in the facial area is what this article will address for the benefit of those women who may be interested in the procedure. Liposuction is when fatty tissue is removed from an area, especially unwanted fat that is difficult to remove through dieting or exercise. Since this is about facial liposuction, facts will be presented that will be of interest to those wishing to remove deposits from their face. Liposuction procedures are not painful because the patient will be under anesthesia during the procedure, and the success rate has been favored by many satisfied customers. A unique instrument, called the cannula, is used to perform facial liposuction procedures by many cosmetic surgeons. If done correctly, the procedure can reduce the aging effect for patients and may last up to 10 years on some parts of the face. Facial liposuction often includes the general facial area, the chin, and the neck, all of which are done to enhance the appearance of the patient.

Chin Liposuction

When liposuction is performed on the chin, it is designed to enhance the jawline, eliminate a double chin, and reduce fat in the neck. Liposuction is the most common procedure performed in the United States. There are two types of liposuction performed, cosmetic liposuction and medically-necessary liposuction. Often when chin liposuction is performed, it is in conjunction with a facelift, neck lift, or a chin implant. When the woman wants to get chin liposuction, it might be to remove a double chin. It is important to remember that new fat often will emerge over a period of time and the patient may have to have another procedure performed. After all, if a woman wants to be noticed, she doesn’t want it to be because of awkward features on her face, such as a double chin. When the woman’s face is perfectly contoured from the forehead to the chin, it will cause her to stand out in the most attractive manner possible.

Another Part of the Face a Man Might Notice on a Woman

Another area of the woman’s face that men tend to notice quickly are her eyes, and if there are bags under her eyes, she will surely want to address this embarrassing problem. Procedures that can be done to enhance the eyes include, but are not limited to blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), chemical peels and fillers, and laser resurfacing. the procedure of eyelid surgery is done by removing excess fat through an incision in the natural creases of either inside the lower lid or the upper eyelid. Not only will this surgery enhance the patient’s face, but may also correct an area where the vision was impaired because of drooping eyelids. Once getting this done, the woman can retain a youthful look because of her eyelid surgery, and make herself more desirable by applying the right kind of eyeshadow.

A Look at the Woman’s Nose

Another area of concern for the woman might be her nose, for example, if she thinks it is too big or too flat, she may be self-conscious and thinks it takes away from her beauty. In such cases, the woman can opt for rhinoplasty (also called a nose job) and get the nose she thinks will make her attractive. Patients getting the nose job can expect there to be bruising for up to 10 days and may be able to resume normal activities after about a week. However, minor swelling can still occur for months after the procedure. With advanced technology and graphics, patients can look on a screen and see exactly how their nose will appear after their procedure has been performed. To be a good candidate for this procedure, females need to be at least 14 to 16 years of age, and males, 17 or 18 years of age. The recommendation is after the nose has fully developed in the person.

Other Considerations about Facial Surgery

When men were asked about the facial hair on a woman, they remarked that they tend to notice it more in intimate settings, but would not dare comment on it to their partner. If a woman finds that facial hair is a problem, she can elect to have a procedure performed to remove the facial hair through various cosmetic methods. She can use electrolysis, waxing, or something similar. However, depending on how fair the hair is, some men may actually find it more alluring for their mate to have it. In the same breath, women were concerned that if they had a lot of black pores or open pores, that would be noticed and make them less attractive. This is a procedure that can also be dealt with in cosmetic procedures. Those who are interested in any facial cosmetic procedure should have good health in general and not suffer from any chronic ailments, such as diabetes, Lupus, or other auto-immune diseases. They should talk to their cosmetic professional or surgeon and get a recommendation on what they need to do to get prepared for their respective procedure. After getting surgery, the woman should be confident and assured of who she is, apart from what others may think.

