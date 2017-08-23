Beauty

Our Favorite Summer Makeup Trends

by Wednesday, August 23, 2017

We all know how quickly trends come and go, but beauty trends tend to be a bit more long-lasting than others. From brows to braids, summer 2017 has trends that everyone will love and can totally play around with. These are some of the beauty looks you can rock this season to take your salty-haired, sun-kissed style to the next level.

Brows, Baby!
Obviously, 2017 has been the year of the bushy brow, and there’s no better time than now to follow in Brooke Shields’ footsteps and beef up your brows. An au-naturale look is classic summer, and filled-in eyebrows polish up your look and enhance your natural beauty. My favorite brow-boosting beauty product? The Glossier Boy Brow. It comes in a range of colors, so you can find the perfect one to match your brow color. It adds an effortless-looking, polished finish to your look. The best part? It’s insanely easy to use; not even I could mess up my brows with this bad boy in my arsenal!

