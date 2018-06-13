Rihanna has done it again with another beauty collection. Her Beach Please collection, released on May 21, had fans raving about the pigmentation and beautiful colors. This collection is perfect for the summer, providing a natural highlight with a hyper-metallic finish. If you are looking for a eyeshadow to compliment your skin tone, Fenty Beauty is the way to go.

The Killawatt Foil freestyle highlighter duo comes in many different colors such as tangerine, magenta, bronze, mint-blue, orchid, and violet. There are many options to choose that allow you to achieve an endless shimmer glow. These highlighters are weightless with a creamy texture, making them great for all skin types.

The Island Bling 2-in-1 Liquid Eye Shimmer is a must-have for the summer because it gives you a glossy eyelid effect. It produces an insane shimmer with a sparkly finish. It is also buildable, allowing you to add as many layers as you want to achieve your full, sparkling potential. These are sunset-inspired shades that appear very natural on the skin, due to the fact that they are meant to shift with the light.

The Summer Daze/Summer Nights Iridescent Lip Luminizer Trio is limited edition, and consists of creamy shades including (but definitely not limited to) blue, orange, pink, and brown. These luminizers create a sheer formula based on island-inspired colors.

This collection has proven to be very popular and it’s suitable for anyone who loves makeup. If you want to have an amazing summer glow this year, get your hands on the Beach Please Collection.

Fenty Beauty Beach Please Collection. Featured Image Credit: independent.co.uk