Fenty Beauty Concealer and Setting Powder Release

by Wednesday, January 16, 2019

On January 11, Fenty Beauty released a new concealer, available at Sephora, though most of the shades are already sold out on FentyBeauty.com. Many fans were excited to find out about Rihanna’s new PRO FILT’R Instant Retouch Concealer line that features 50 shades. This concealer is creamy, long-lasting, crease-proof and provides full coverage. It also creates a soft matte finish and it is perfect for those with oily to normal skin types. Rihanna created these concealers to cover blemishes, reduce redness, dark circles, and dark spots. The colors range from light, medium, tan and deep.

Image credit: Cosmopolitan.com

The Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder also released on January 11 and features 8 different powders that are light as air and creates a photo soft finish. It is designed to extend your makeup wear for a filtered, photo-ready finish without flashback. It blurs the look of fine lines and imperfections to make your skin smooth as ever.

Image credit: Allure.com

 

Fenty Beauty Concealer and Setting Powder Release: Featured Image Credit: Bustle.com

