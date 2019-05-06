Rihanna released another beauty product to add to her Fenty Beauty Collection.

The Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer ($30) is perfect for women of color because it adds depth to your face without being cakey. It is a soft matte powder bronzer that comes with eight shades that range from medium to deep skin tones. She created these bronzers that are suitable for everyone.

It took Rihanna two years to create the perfect bronzer that brings out the right pigments and glow for all women. For a beautiful and instant glow, apply the bronzer with the Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush 190.

This smooth, creamy bronzer is easy to blend and light on the skin to give you a sun-soaked glow that will last all day.

Fenty Beauty Releases The Next Must-Have Bronzer. Featured Image Credit: Elle.com