Beauty

Fenty Beauty Releases The Next Must-Have Bronzer

by Monday, May 6, 2019

Rihanna released another beauty product to add to her Fenty Beauty Collection.

The Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer ($30) is perfect for women of color because it adds depth to your face without being cakey. It is a soft matte powder bronzer that comes with eight shades that range from medium to deep skin tones. She created these bronzers that are suitable for everyone.

 

Image credit: Cosmopolitian.com

 

It took Rihanna two years to create the perfect bronzer that brings out the right pigments and glow for all women. For a beautiful and instant glow, apply the bronzer with the Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush 190.

 

Image credit: Thezoereport.com

 

This smooth, creamy bronzer is easy to blend and light on the skin to give you a sun-soaked glow that will last all day.

 

Read more Beauty at Cliché Magazine

Fenty Beauty Releases The Next Must-Have Bronzer. Featured Image Credit: Elle.com

,

← Previous post

What Every Man Should Have in his Wardrobe

Next post →

Jett Kwong Explores The Pressure To Succeed in Her New Single, “Away”
You may also like
Makeup Looks To Try This Spring
Makeup Looks To Try This Spring
Black History Month: Black Designers from the Past and Today that Should be Remembered After February
Black History Month: Black Designers from the Past and Today that Should be Remembered After February
Fenty Beauty Concealer and Setting Powder Release
Fenty Beauty Concealer and Setting Powder Release

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Jade Chynoweth & Ciara Riley Wilson
Inside, cover star Jade Chynoweth talks her passion for acting and dancing, her role on Step Up: High Water, and more; cover star Ciara Riley Wilson discusses her journey as an actress and Kim Possible; actress Siena Agudong talks her first starring role on No Good Nick; we chat with the founders of the wellness podcast Elevate the Globe; and much more!
close-link