We all can agree that it felt as if spring was never going to make its appearance this year (and some of us may still be feeling this). Despite the wait, thankfully our skin is experiencing the difference in temperature. It’s like a reawakening saying goodbye to dry, itchy skin we battle with in winter and hello to fresh skin for spring. Personally, my skin is looking and feeling much more hydrated and glowy by the day with the help of 3 skincare brands new to me, and maybe you too! Each one has debuted moisturized packed products made to help heal and revive your skin for a much more well balanced and refreshed canvas. Featuring nutritional face oils, enriching face masks and miracle moisturizers your skin will be prepped and ready for all these spring days ahead.

Osmosis

Recently launched in March, Osmosis Pur Medical Skincare debuted its Moisturizing Collection. It includes a 4-piece collection of superpower products filled with vitamins and minerals to feed the skin. All together they make dry skin a factor of the past!

Start by removing your makeup with their Life Away Cleansing Balm that is pure magic—by dissolving makeup and impurities, detoxing pores and refining the complexion you’ll be left with smooth, glowing skin. It includes ingredients such as elderberry fruit juice and mangosteen fruit juice for an incredible formula that I’ve never tried before.

Next, apply the Nourish Organic Facial Oil to soothe and nourish your skin. Made with organic avocado oil it will enhance your skin’s plumpness and youthful elasticity.

Follow-up with their Enrich Restorative Night Creme that firms and smooth skin throughout the night. It’s a thick texture with a lightweight formula that makes your skin feel uplifted instantly.

Finish up this routine with the Remedy Healing Balm which is an intense hydrating mask to help alleviate redness and reduce signs of stress. Perfect for sensitive, irritated and post-treaTment skin too!

You can purchase your own Osmosis skincare routine on www.osmosisskincare.com.

Amala Beauty

Amala Beauty is a 100% plant-powered skincare brand that has truly impressed me with its products that are organic and plant-packed. Researched and developed at their headquarters in Germany, Amala products are made in small batches to retain their quality, effectiveness and purity. Vegan-friendly, gentle, nourishing and filled with entirely intact plant extracts this brand has opened my eyes to plant based skincare!

Amala curates many products to rejuvenate, hydrate, purify, brighten and soothe. Two of their products have quickly become holy grails of mine though–their Hydrating Jasmine Face Polish and Hydrate Jasmine Treatment Oil.

On exfoliating days I reach for the face polish to rid my skin of dead cells and retexturize it. It is one of the most gentle exfoliants I have ever tried and leaves my face smooth, with a hint of a glow. The treatment oil I have been using almost every night, especially when my skin is looking dull. I see results almost instantly and feel my skin soaking up all of the richness this formula provides. It is packed with avocado oil and makes my skin feel like a dream.

Find Amala Beauty products on http://shopamala.com/.

ASARAI

ASARAI is a new vibrant skincare brand made to go in tow with your happy + healthy lifestyle. Inspired by nature and adventure it includes 6 gender neutral skincare products made with vegan, natural ingredients that are free from chemicals and fragrance. Made to maximize the beauty of your skincare routine each product is formulated with vitamin and antioxidant rich ingredients, including rainforest lime fruit extract, sunflower seed oil and much more.

Currently, I cannot get enough of their Earth Tones Mask and Power Trip Vitamin Oil. The Earth Tones Mask is made with Australian red clay that has natural healing properties. I used it after a 7-hour flight and ‘wow’ is all I can say—my skin came back to life as if I had been soaking in the sun and not sitting on a jam packed airplane.

The Power Trip Vitamin Oil works wonders when my skin needs an extra boost. Two pumps of this and a good night’s rest are all I need to start my week on the right note!

Shop Asari at https://www.asarai.com/.

Photographs courtesy of Osmosis, Amala Beauty and Asarai.