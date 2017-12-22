Glitter Products to Embrace This Holiday Season

You deck the halls with lights that twinkle, light fires that burn shimmering embers, fill glasses with dazzling champagne, and only play with sparkles on the eve of a new year. But who’s to say the magic of all that glitters ends there? Leave behind the notion that you can only rock glitter on the most special of days, and instead, indulge in your inner child by getting your hands a little sparkly. You don’t have to douse yourself in a vat of costume glitter to celebrate this trend because the wonderful world of cosmetics has made it possible for you to join in on the fun without the mess.

Glitter & Glow

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into a room and make everyone stop and stare? With Stila’s Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow, you’re bound to make a statement that has everyone admiring the way your eyes shimmer. The shadow, a vibrant mix of glitter and pearl, applies like liquid and once set in place, it dries down to a powder that promises to hold onto its glimmer all night long.

Glitter All Day

Do you know what liquid gold looks like? It’s mesmerizingly lustrous, a swirling pool of shimmer, and thanks to Jouer, you can glide that gold over your lips and let the gloss do the talking. Their Long-Wear Lip Topper can be worn over your favorite lip color or stand alone as an iridescent statement. Formulated with coconut oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin-E, it’s guaranteed to hydrate your lips and thanks to their long-wear formula, it won’t budge all night. One glance at this hypnotic lip topper and you’ll never be able to look away.

Unicorn Glitter

Unicorns are real and I have proof: Unicorn Snot. Though the brand name comes with a guaranteed giggle, it supplies a much-needed dose of happiness. Unicorn Snot prides itself on its range of glittery goodness from lip glosses to multi-purpose gels. If you’re willing to take a leap, fall right in love with glitter-roots: apply Unicorn Snot Glitter Gel to the roots of your hair and style accordingly (space buns are my personal favorite, but braids or a center-part work, too). Take it a step further by using this lightweight gel as a funky highlighter atop your cheekbones or collarbones. Once it’s set, it’ll stay put while you dazzle the world, and with a quick rinse, it’ll wash right out.

Glitter Pop

If you want to hop on the trend, but don’t want to commit to something as bold, Too Faced has just what you’re looking for. The thin brush-tip applies their Glitter POP! Eyeliner evenly and the glitter intensifies with each swipe, making for a statement that can be amplified to your liking. The best part? You don’t have to fuss with makeup remover for clean up. Once it’s dry, it peels off just like a strip of tape. Lift at the edge, carefully pull it up, and you’ve avoided any potential messy cleanup. I told you glitter is magical.

Read more Beauty posts on ClicheMag.com

Glitter Products to Embrace This Holiday Season: Image courtesy of ©IMAXTREE