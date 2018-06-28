Beauty

Glossy Eyelids Are Your Summer Beauty Trend

by Thursday, June 28, 2018

This summer, it’s all about glossy eyelids. This is a popular makeup look that will keep your skin looking glowing and youthful. You can also add shimmer to achieve a more dramatic finish. The glossy eyelid is easy to accomplish because you can use any product (such as lip gloss, eye gloss, or vaseline) and you will still get amazing results.

Image credit: zkhiphani.co.za

This makeup look is easy to apply because there is no need to use a brush. A sponge applicator is the best way to get a smooth finish, as it blends like a charm. You can add as much or as little product as you wish. Then complete the look with a bold lip!

Image credit: liveglam.com

Waterproof mascara is a must for this makeup look because it will enhance your eyelashes while preventing creasing or smudging. Adding mascara will also compliment your eyes while making your eyes appear wider and more awake!

Image credit: zkhiphani.co.za

You can also create a winged glossy look. This may require patience because it can be high maintenance, but the finished look is so worth it!

If you want to try this look, go for it! Anyone can achieve this look, whether your eyes are large or small, hooded or not. The trick to keeping your eyeshadow in place is to apply a great primer that will last all day. Remember to stay confident while enhancing your beautiful features!

 

Featured Image credit: zkhiphani.co.za

