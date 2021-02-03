Today we want to share 4 fun spring hairstyles to try with ZALA hair extension. Spring is approaching, and it’s the time of the year when women everywhere look for new hairstyle ideas. If you have thin, fine, or short hair but still want to wear those beautiful celebrity hairstyles this spring, we recommend you try hair extensions. ZALA remy clip-in hair extensions allow you to wear your favorite hairstyles, while also adding volume, thickness, and length to your hair.

If you’re looking for the best spring 2021 hairstyles to wear with ZALA clip-in extensions, this guide has got you covered. These simple yet stylish hairstyles will make your hair look effortlessly pulled together. Follow these steps to style your clip-in human hair extensions into the perfect looks for the coming season.

1. Bubble Braid Ponytail

Step 1: Put in your clip-in hair extension and make a small ponytail at the top of your head. Use a band to hold the ponytail in place. This hairstyle really pops with blonde clip-in hair extensions, but can be pulled off with any hair color.

Pro Tip: To add volume and length, cloak a three-clip ZALA extension around the ponytail. Now, create a high ponytail with the remaining hair and secure it into the ponytail.

Step 2: Take another elastic band and tie it about three or four inches from the crown to make a bubble. Next, withdraw the hair from the bubble’s borders to add a voluminous vibe.

Step 3: Repeat step 2 until two or three inches are left at the base. You’re good to go after creating three or four bubbles.

2. Twist-Back Ponytail

Step 1: Take the hair from the sides of your head, behind your ears, and work your way to the scruff of your neck to make a segment in front of your face.

Step 2: Gather the remaining hair into a smooth, low ponytail. If your hair is short or lacks volume, consider adding in some wefts of ZALA hair extensions at this point.

Step 3: Split the portion of hair on the right front side into two halves. Buckle the hair segment above the temple in the direction of the ponytail. Using two fingers, carefully let loose the other section to create a twist. Now, use a bobby pin to hold the twist around the ponytail.

Step 4: Repeat step 3 on the other side of your head, pulling over the twist from the opposite side. Replicate the same with the two remaining segments.

3. Fishtail Braid Pigtails

Step 1: Create two equal portions of your hair.

Step 2: Take a four-clip ZALA hair extension, turn it over, clipping the weft onto itself to form a very thick extension. Or, put two clip-in extensions over each other to achieve extra thickness.

Step 3: To put in the wefts, split the right segment of hair in half and put in the extension in the middle of this portion. Do the same on the left side.

Step 4: Create tight fishtail braids with each segment of hair and use a small elastic to hold them in place.

Step 5: To make the braid extra-thick, carefully tug on the hair until the braid achieves some laxity.

Step 6: Hide the elastic by taking a small segment of hair and cloaking it over the braid’s edge and folding it under the elastic.

4. Braided Topknot

Step 1: Take a small portion of your clip-in hair extension at the crown area, and then segment the hair at the side of your head to form the foundation of the braid.

Step 2: Create French braids following a top-down approach. Next, pinch and pull out the sides of the braid to add some shagginess and volume. Doing so will also allow you to easily turn and work with the braid.

Step 3: Now, lift the braid up and unite it with the top unbraided hair portion to create a high ponytail.

Step 4: Give your braided topknot a finishing touch by rolling the remaining hair into the knot.

By referring back to this guide, you can test out some unique hairstyles with your ZALA clip-in hair extensions this spring. Perfect for staying in or going out, these versatile looks will get you through any occasion.

