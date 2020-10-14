Today we want to provide you with an exclusive guide to hair extensions. If you are new to hair extensions, then they may seem a little overwhelming at first, but we promise there is nothing to fear! In fact, they can produce a special kind of hair magic; transforming your hair from short, blunt-cut bobs, to long mermaid-like, bouncy locks in minutes.

In case you still need some convincing, we’ve put together a guide on all things hair extensions, so you have all the information you need to know when it comes to application and upkeep. With some handy tips from us, you will be swishing those locks around in no time!

Get Familiar With The Different Types

Depending on what you want and what type of hair you have, there are a complete variety of hair extensions for different needs. It’s important to know this before diving into the crazy world of hair extensions.

Tape-ins are the first type to mention. These extensions are glued (or “taped”) to either side of your hair strands and can only be removed by a professional with specific glue remover. They are loved because they are one of the longer-lasting options available; the glue is heated to essentially melt and attach to your real hair at the roots.

Clip-ins are another type of hair extensions. These are great for switching up your hairstyle for special occasions, or even day by day if you wanted. They are clipped in and removed at home before you sleep. The hair strands are clipped in at the root of your hair and are the best if you like to switch up your style often.

Micro-loop or micro-link extensions use much smaller strands of hair when being applied. Your hair is pulled through a loop, bonded to the hair extension, and then clamped together with pliers.

Sew-ins (weaves) is the last type to consider. This is done when the natural hair is braided and then the extensions are sewn into the braids. It works best with thicker hair, which is stronger and has more grip than thinner hair.

Deciding On Your Hair Extensions:

Apart from what type of hair extensions you want, you need to decide on the color and whether you want human hair or synthetic. The color you choose should be as close to your real hair as possible to make it look the most natural, of course. A good tip is to look at the hair extensions’ color in natural light as you will be able to see the true shade then.

When faced with the choice of going with human hair or synthetic, the former is typically the best. Human hair extensions will last longer than synthetic, will look more natural, and have a better quality in general. Additionally, styling human hair is a lot easier too.

What To Do And What Not To Do

There are a few guidelines that you should keep in mind when getting your hair extensions. You must continue to brush your hair before you shower and sleep with it in a loose braid or ponytail. In terms of washing the extensions, choosing a silicone-free shampoo is important.

Natural products are definitely the way to go when it comes to hair extensions care. For conditioner, applying only to the lower half and tips of the hair is recommended. Leave the conditioner to soak for about 3-5 minutes for that extra silkiness.

Don’t go to bed with wet hair because this can create bad tangles in the extensions, leaving you struggling the next day. Avoid this at all costs! And lastly, remember that your natural hair sheds, so a few hair extensions will too. Don’t panic – it’s normal!

The important thing is to have fun with hair extensions and maintain a good upkeep routine. This will help you get the most out of your hair extensions and leave you with longer locks for longer.

