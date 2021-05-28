Today we want to share some cost effective ways to keep your hair looking healthy. If you want your hair to keep its shine, luster, and beauty, perhaps it’s high time you sought new, effective ways to style your hair. Your type of hair has a lot to do with how you care for it. Rather than spending your hard-earned money on expensive products without getting the best results, you can follow these four simple tips to make sure your hair maintains its beauty.

Avoid hot water, and use gourd juice

Hot showers are inevitable in colder seasons. Unfortunately, the risks of hot water drying your hair and stripping off its protective oils are something you may want to avoid. If you must take a hot shower, set a slightly warmer temperature than your average body temperature. Apply bottle gourd juice to your hair for 30 minutes before washing it off. This simple beauty hack can make your hair look superb without draining your wallet.

Want to get stronger hair? Try using almond oil to DIY-treat your stubborn hair. Pour the almond oil into a pan, heat it for roughly 40 seconds, and gently spread it over your hair. When you leave the oil for half an hour before rinsing with your regular shampoo together with cold water, your hair should get better strength-wise.

Use a Standalone Conditioner Daily

It’s always better to follow your shampoo with a hair conditioner and not the reverse. Try to use your conditioner as a rinsing agent on days you don’t apply shampoo while ensuring that you keep your hair buoyant, responsive, and tamable.

There is nothing wrong with shampooing in between a few days’ interval and conditioning daily. You may also want to invest in a nutrient-dense conditioner that contains vitamins A, B, C, and E and amino acids. These will keep your hair well-hydrated, healthy, and strong. A nutrient-dense conditioner facilitates shine and prevents dandruff.

Get a blow dryer

For a professional locked-in style, you will need to consider packing heat into your regimen. Getting a blow dryer will allow you to activate and set your styling products, keeping your hair in good shape throughout the day. This should work well when you blow-dry your hair with a strong-hold gel. While not all hair products require a blow dryer, it’s one of the easiest ways to maintain attractive-looking hair every day. Note that too much heat can be damaging to your hair. So find products that can get the job done without compromising your strands.

Even with a low budget, you can get a high-quality blow dryer to style your hair like a pro. Just be sure to learn how to wield your dryer effectively for better results. You may want to explore innovative hair styling tools offered by brands such as InStyler. Irrespective of the nature of your hair, InStyler knows exactly what products you need to create professional-looking results instantly.

Due to technological advancements, there are many products on the market that do not damage your hair. So you should not find it challenging keeping your hair in top-notch shape for a long time.

Read more beauty articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay