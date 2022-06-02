How to Get the Best Curls?

You’re in the middle of getting ready for a big date when you realise that your hair is just not cooperating. You’ve tried everything from curling irons to hot rollers, but your hair always seems to fall flat. But don’t despair!

Here are 8 simple tips that can help you achieve the perfect curls like a pro!

Choose the right curling wand

When using a curling wand to curl your hair, the size matters. If you want big, voluminous curls, then you’ll need to use a large barrel curling wand. For tighter, more defined curls, opt for a smaller barrel size. If you’re not sure what size curling wand to use, ask your stylist for help. They’ll be able to recommend the right size and barrel type based on your hair type and desired style.

Prep your hair

Before you start curling, it’s important to prep your hair. This means using a heat protectant spray and/or serum to help protect your hair from the heat damage.

You should also make sure that your hair is completely dry before you start curling. If your hair is even slightly damp, it will not hold the curl as well.

If you have time, you can also let your hair air dry or use a diffuser on your blow dryer to help minimise heat damage. Either way, make sure that your hair is completely dry before you start curling!

Section your hair off into manageable pieces

Start by sectioning your hair off into manageable pieces. This will help you avoid any tangles or knots while you’re curling your hair. Use clips or hair ties to keep the sections separate while you work. If your hair is particularly long or thick, you may want to divide it into smaller sections to make it easier to curl.

Use a heat protectant spray

Before you start curling your hair, be sure to use a heat protectant spray. This will help keep your hair healthy and prevent any damage from the heat of the curling wand. Spritz your hair with the spray and then comb it through to evenly distribute the product.

Curl your hair in one direction only

When you’re curling your hair, be sure to curl it in only one direction. Curling your hair in both directions can create a frizzy, undefined look. To keep your curls looking polished, start at the roots and curl the hair in one direction only. Work your way down each section of hair until you reach the ends.

If you want tighter curls, wrap the hair around the barrel a few times before releasing it. For looser, beachy waves, simply wrap the hair around the barrel once or twice. Release the curl by gently pulling on the wand while holding the ends of your hair. Repeat these steps until all of your hair is curled. Once you’re finished, run your fingers through your hair to break up the curls and give them a more natural look.

Curl away from the face, not toward it

When curling the hair around your face, be sure to curl away from the face, not toward it. This will help your hair have a more natural look and avoid any unwanted frizz.

Start by curling the hair on one side of your head away from your face. Then, continue with the other side. Finally, curl the hair in the back away from your face. If you have bangs, be sure to curl them away from your forehead as well.

Use a hairspray to set your curls

Once you’ve finished curling your hair, use a light-hold hairspray to set the curls. This will help them last all day (or night!) long.

Hold the can about 12 inches away from your head and spray evenly over all of your curls. Be sure to not use too much hairspray, or your hair will feel stiff and look unnatural. A little goes a long way! If you need to, you can always add more later.

Let your curls cool before touching them

Once you’ve sprayed your hair with hairspray, let your curls cool for a few minutes before touching them. This will help them set and prevent any frizz.

If you can’t resist touching your hair, be sure to use a light hand. Too much touching can cause the curls to fall out or become frizzy.

Time to enjoy your perfect curls

And there you have it!

Just follow these 8 simple tips and you’ll be on your way to achieving the perfect curls. So don’t be afraid to experiment with different curling techniques until you find what works best for you. With a little practice, you’ll be a curling pro in no time! Go ahead and give them a try. Your hair will thank you!

