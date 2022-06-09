Today, there are many more options when it comes to men’s haircuts and finding a new hairstyle than ever before. With so many different looks out there, it can be tough to know how to choose a new hairstyle that you’ll love. Many men also face challenges when it comes to their hair, such as balding or thinning hair. But don’t worry – there’s a new hairstyle out there for every man, no matter what your challenges may be.

Men’s Hair: How to Choose a New Hairstyle

Let’s begin by going over some of the most popular men’s cuts in 2022 to choose from.

Low Fade with Crew Cut

This classic look has been around for longer than any of us, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a simple and stylish cut that can be easily styled in several different ways. The low fade looks great with a crew cut, thanks to the contrast and dimension it creates. It’s also a great choice for men who are balding or have thinning hair, as the low fade can help to camouflage these issues.

Mid Fade with Pompadour

The mid fade is another top choice for men who want a stylish and contemporary hairstyle. The mid fade looks great with a pompadour, as it provides contrast and an interesting line. This style is suited for men who want to make a statement with their hair.

High Fade with Quiff

The high fade is a popular choice for men who want a stylish and modern hairstyle. The high fade looks great with a quiff too! It can also help to camouflage any balding or thinning areas.

Bangs

Bangs are a common choice for men in 2022 who want to add a little bit of style to their hair. They can be worn in several different ways, such as swept to the side, parted in the middle, or even curly. Bangs are an awesome way to add some personality to your hairstyle, and they can also help to frame your face.

Ponytail

A ponytail is a coveted option for men who want to keep their hair long. It’s a simple and easy-to-style hairstyle that can be worn in several different ways. You can wear your ponytail low or high on your head, depending on your preference.

Now that you know some of the most popular men’s haircuts in 2022, let’s talk about how to choose the ideal one for you.

How to Choose a New Hairstyle for Men

First, you’ll want to take into account your face shape. If you have a round or oval face, you’ll want to choose a hairstyle that helps create the illusion of a longer face. If you have a square or rectangular face, you’ll want to choose a hairstyle that will help to soften the angles of your face.

Next, you’ll need to consider your hair type.

Do you have straight hair? Then you’ll want to choose a hairstyle that adds some much-needed texture, shape, and volume—perhaps a low fade with a crew cut or a mid fade with a pompadour.

If you have wavy hair, you’ll want to choose a hairstyle that will help to accentuate your waves. One example would be a high fade with a quiff or bangs. If you’re a man who has curly hair, you’ll want to choose a hairstyle that will help to tame your curls. A good choice would be a ponytail or bangs.

Finally, you’ll need to consider your lifestyle.

For men with a busy lifestyle, you’ll want to choose a hairstyle that is easy to style and maintain. If you have a more relaxed and laid-back lifestyle, you might be willing to spend more time on your hair. So, be sure to speak with your stylist about how much time and effort you’re willing to put into your hair each day when you’re deciding on your new hairstyle.

If You are Balding or Have Fine Hair

If you are balding or have fine hair, short hairstyles are usually the way to go. A buzz cut or crew cut will help to camouflage any balding or thinning areas. If you have a more severe case of balding or thinning, you may want to consider a shaved head.

Thick Hair

For men with particularly thick hair, a new hairstyle can make all the difference. With thick hair, you’ll want to choose a hairstyle that will help to thin it out. You can also get your hair thinned out by a professional if you have very thick hair.

Curly Hair

If you have curly hair, you’ll want to choose a hairstyle that will help to tame your curls. A good choice would be a ponytail or bangs. You can also try using products to help control your curls.

The Best Men’s Hair Products

Once you’ve chosen your new hairstyle, you’ll need to get the right products to style it.

If you have straight hair, you’ll need a good quality shampoo and conditioner to keep your hair healthy and shiny. You’ll also need a styling product to help add texture and volume. For this, pomade or wax is the way to go.

If you have wavy hair, you’ll need a good quality shampoo and conditioner to keep your hair hydrated and frizz-free. You’ll also need a styling product to help accentuate your waves, like a sea salt spray.

If you have curls, you’ll want a good quality shampoo and conditioner to keep your curls hydrated and frizz-free. You’ll also need a curl-defining product to help tame your curls. Ask your barber to recommend a good leave-in conditioner or curl cream.

Conclusion: How to Choose a New Hairstyle for Men

We know how overwhelming it can be when you’re figuring out how to choose a new hairstyle that suits your hair type and lifestyle. But these ideas and tips should help make the process a little easier for you.

Remember, the best way to find a new hairstyle is to consult with a professional stylist or barber who can help you find the perfect men’s hairstyle for your specific hair type and face shape. And don’t forget to stock up on the right hair products to help you style and maintain your new look!

