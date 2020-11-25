Today we want to explain why hair texture changes over time. Completing your look wouldn’t be possible without your crowning glory. In any occasion, having a great hairstyle can enhance your natural beauty. Having a bad one can leave a bad impression upon you. While you’re in the middle of enjoying your current hair, you might not be aware that your hair texture can possibly change one too many times during your lifetime, shifting to straight, coarse, curly, or thin.

If you find yourself experiencing changes in your mane’s texture, it’s important to be aware of what’s happening with your scalp and hair health. With this in mind, the following reasons might be the reason:

Hormonal Changes

During notable reproductive stages of a woman’s life, their hair can also adapt according to one’s hormones. As women reach menopause, their estrogen gradually decreases, which can cause the hair growth cycle to shorten, resulting to fallout, loss of hair thickness, and decrease in hair density.

While you can’t do anything about your hormonal change, you can give your hair some TLC by using the right hair care products. If you’re missing the life on your locks and want to revive your curls, you can try out different hair products such as cream to enhance curls and other products that may improve health, growth, and shine.

Loss of Collagen Due To Aging

As you age, you’ll naturally experience gradual loss of collagen, the cellular structural protein in your hair and scalp. This will affect the follicle cells in your scalp and result in a change in the natural texture of your hair. And also, the oils in your hair get depleted over time, resulting in drier hair.

Loss of collagen in your hair does not necessarily mean that you need to immediately get a transplant to replace your lost hair; it will take some time for the condition to be corrected. However, if the condition is caused by too much stress on the scalp, it’s important to seek your dermatologist, and use products that can build your collagen and elastin.

Heat and Styling Abuse

Regular exposure to heat is bad for your hair which usually happens when you regularly style your hair with heat, or get exposed under the blazing sun. Heat styling can cause hair thinning and texture change. This happens more to people who style their hair often using a hair dryer or hair iron. Excessive use of chemicals like color treatments and relaxers in your hair can also cause this hair problem.

Along with texture change and thinning, you’ll also notice that your hair will become more brittle and drier. Some tips to minimize texture change and thinning are:

Allow your hair to air-dry every time as much as you can.

Minimize heat and chemical styling.

Avoid direct sun exposure of your hair by wearing protective clothing.

Use heat protection products for your hair not only during heat styling, but every time you’ll be exposed under the sun.

Low-Protein Diet

A low protein diet is simply a diet in which individuals reduce their daily intake of protein. A low-protein diet is sometimes used as an alternative treatment for inherited metabolic diseases, such as homocystinuria and phenylketonuria, which may lead to severe symptoms. It can also aid in reducing cholesterol levels and the risk of cancer. However, the consequences of a low-protein diet to your hair is a change in texture.

Your hair requires a good load of protein to reproduce and achieve good texture, that’s why engaging in a low-protein diet risks your locks’ texture. If you’re not undergoing treatment for those health conditions mentioned above, then you should pack up in protein-rich foods such as Brussels sprouts, salmon, eggs, chia seeds, oysters, and walnuts into your diet.

Dirt and Product Buildup

Ideally, you should only wash and use shampoo on your hair at least once to twice a week to prevent drying and over-stripping the scalp. However, if you’re constantly exposed to pollution, hair products, and sweating, your scalp will accumulate dirt, dead cells, and product residues, taking away your hair’s liveliness and silky feel.

Therefore, balance between shampooing and moisturizing is important, where you should avoid over-stripping your scalp from natural oils and nutrients while making sure that they’re not having any nasty buildup. You can use a clarifying treatment weekly that can eliminate dirt and product buildup from your hair, then use essential oils for soothing, moisturization, strengthening, and other benefits.

Side Effect of Medication and Treatment

Another culprit that you can’t fully control is the side effects of using your prescription medication and treatment. You’ll notice that cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments experience hair thinning and loss because chemotherapy inhibits hair growth. Additionally, the texture of their hair will significantly change its regrowth.

Moreover, taking the following medications for a long time in your prescription can impact the hair’s growth and texture:

Antidepressants

Acne treatments

Blood pressure medication

Painkillers

Beta-blockers

Takeaways

Haircare and maintenance are important aspects of self-care, particularly if you’re having hair issues such as changes in hair texture. While some of the factors that cause change in hair texture are natural and can’t be controlled, it’s still not an excuse to neglect your hair and scalp. To achieve healthier-looking hair and consistent texture, you should give your hair the same attention as your face and body.

