The benefits of essential oils seem never-ending. Today we’ll share 5 essential oils you should be using daily. The little liquids can soothe and calm or energize and uplift. Is there anything essential oils can’t do? Below are 5 oils you should use daily.

Peppermint

Peppermint oil has a wide variety of uses which would benefit daily use. For example, it can be used as a treatment for a variety of conditions, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), nausea, and other digestive issues, as well as the common cold and headaches. A topical application for relief from itching, muscle pain, and headache. A flavoring agent in foods and in products such as mouthwashes and finally a fresh, pleasing scent added to soaps and cosmetic products.

Tea Tree

Tea tree oil has germ-fighting properties that make it a valued natural remedy for treating bacterial and fungal skin conditions, preventing infection and promoting healing. Tea tree oil makes an ideal natural hand sanitizer. It helps keep pesky insects away. Tea tree oil’s antibacterial effects may help control underarm odor related to perspiration. Research suggests that tea tree oil may fight germs that cause tooth decay and bad breath.

Lavender

Lavender essential oil is one of the most popular and versatile essential oils. In essential oil practices, lavender is a multipurpose oil. While there’s currently a lack of large-scale clinical trials testing lavender’s effects on people with anxiety, a number of studies show that the oil may offer some anti-anxiety benefits. Several studies have shown lavender essential oil may help promote sleep and fight insomnia.

Rosehip

Rosehip essential oil is harvested from the seeds of rose bushes and is full of vitamins, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids that supposedly do wonderful things for your face. Rosehip oil can work as a great natural alternative for moisturizing. It is also packed with beauty essentials like anti-inflammatory fatty acids and vitamins A and C. These ingredients allow rosehip oil to treat signs of aging and pigmentation, hydrate skin and repair damaged skin, and provide a strong protective antioxidant boost. And finally, rosehip oil may help your skin regain elasticity if you’ve noticed some sagging lately. Add a few drops to your face in the morning and again just before bed to help with fresh, younger-looking skin.

Lemon

Lemon oil is one of several essential oils that can kill harmful bacteria that can grow on your skin. Lemon essential oil is sometimes used in aromatherapy as a natural analgesic. The anti-stress and antidepressant effects of this oil may have something to do with how it helps our bodies interpret our pain without panicking. Lastly, if you have a cold or are experiencing a sore throat, lemon oil is a good home remedy to try.

Read more beauty articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay