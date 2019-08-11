How to reduce weight naturally is the most common question that frequently asked by many individuals. No doubt, get rid of excess flab is an umpteen task. But you don’t have to worry more! You ought to try out smoothies; using some natural smoothies will aid lose weight fast naturally.

Well, give a read to this article to know about some quick and healthy smoothie’s recipes to shed your weight. These smoothies promote weight loss, melt the body fat, flush out toxins, and boost your metabolism. So, get ready with your blender and drop your extra pounds. But, before consuming these smoothies, track your daily calories by using simple weight loss calculator. You can visit calculator-online.net to get efficient weight loss planner and fat loss calculator to beware of your daily calorie count.

Best Smoothie Recipes to Reduce Weight Naturally

Sapodilla, Chia, And Almond Milk Smoothie:

The Things You Need:

Sapodillas

Chia seeds

Almond Milk

Almond Flakes

What You Have to Do:

First of all, you have to wash the 4 medium sapodillas

Then, there is a need to peel, seed, and roughly chop them

Once done, then you have to put the chopped sapodillas into the blender with 2/3 cup of almond milk

Then, you have to pour this smoothie into two glasses

Then, you ought to add 3 tbsp of chia seeds and stir well

Finally, top it with a tbsp of almond flakes and consume it immediately

Preparation Time: maximum 4 to 5 minutes – Serves: 2

Apple, Dried Figs, And Lemon Smoothie:

The Things You Need:

Apples

Dried Fig

Lemon

Himalayan Pink Salt

What You Have to Do:

First, you have to wash 2 medium apples

Then, take the pith out of apples, and roughly chop them

Then, you have to chop 1 dried fig

Then, you have to put both apples and figs into a blender

Then, you have to add ¼ lemon juice and spin it very well

Then, get the 2 empty glasses and pour the smoothie in it

Finally, you have to add a pinch of Himalayan pink salt and stir well before drinking

Preparation Time: maximum of 5 minutes – Serves: 2

Orange, Lemon, And Flax Seeds Smoothie:

The Things You Need:

Oranges

Lemon Juice

Ground Flax Seeds

Himalayan Pink Salt

What You Have to Do:

Take 2 large oranges, peel, seeds and roughly chop them

Then, you have to put the chopped oranges, 2 tbsp of lemon juice, and 1 tbsp of ground flax seeds into a blender

Then, blend it very well

Once done, then you have to pour out the smoothie into an empty glass

At last, add a little Himalayan pink salt, stir well before consuming

Preparation Time: maximum of 3 minutes – Serves: 1

Celery, Pear, And ACV Smoothie:

The Things You Need:

Chopped Celery

Chopped Pear

ACV (Apple Cider Vinegar)

Himalayan Pink Salt

What You Have to Do:

Take a cup of each chopped celery and pear, toss them into a blender and blend it very well

Once done, then you have to add a single tsp of ACV

At last, add a little Himalayan pink salt and drink it

Preparation Time: maximum of 5 minutes – Serves: 2

Carrot, Watermelon, And Cumin Smoothie:

The Things You Need:

Chopped Carrot

Seeded Watermelon

Cumin Powder

Himalayan Pink Salt

What You Have to Do to Reduce Weight Naturally:

You have to put ½ cup of chopped carrot and 1 cup of seeded watermelon into a blender, give it a spin

Once done, pour this blend into a glass

Then, you have to put ½ tsp of cumin powder and little Himalayan pink salt

Stir well, and consume it immediately

Preparation Time: maximum of 7 minutes – Serves: 1

Tomato, Grape, And Lime Smoothie:

The Things You Need:

Tomatoes

Green Grapes

Lime Juice

Himalayan Pink Salt

What You Have to Do:

Take 2 medium-sized tomatoes, wash and chop them very well

Then, you have to add the chopped tomatoes into a blender

Then, you have to add ½ cup of green grapes into a blender and spin it very well

Once done, then you have to pour the blend into 2 glasses

Then, you have to add 1 tbsp of lime juice to each glass

At last, add a pinch of Himalayan pink salt, mix well and consume it

Preparation Time: maximum 4 to 5 minutes – Serves: 2

Grapefruit, Pineapple, And Black Pepper Smoothie:

The Things You Need:

Chopped grapefruit

Ripe Pineapple

Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Himalayan Pink Salt

What You Have to Do:

You have to add 1 cup of each chopped grapefruit and ripe pineapple into a blender and blend them very well

Then, pour this smoothie out into 2 glasses

Finally, add little Himalayan pink salt and 1 tsp of freshly ground black pepper, stir well before drinking

Preparation Time: maximum of 8 minutes – Serves: 2

Blueberry, Oats, And Chia Smoothie:

The Things You Need:

Blueberries

Oats

Chia Seeds

Low-Fat Milk

What You Have to Do:

You have to add ½ cup of blueberries, ¼ cup of oats, 2 tbsp of chia seeds, 2 cups of low-fat milk into the blender and give them spin very well

Then, pour this delicious smoothie out into 2 glasses and enjoy your drink!

Preparation Time: maximum 4 to 5 minutes – Serves: 2

If you want to reduce weight naturally then drink these smoothies and say goodbye to excess flab! These smoothies are fully packed with nutrients that you need to shed weight. Consume these healthy smoothies regularly and track your goal of weight using weight loss planner – Good Luck

Read more health and lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay CC License