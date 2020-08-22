Staying Young: 7 Proven Ways to Keep Your Youthful Look

Today we want to share with you 7 proven ways to keep your youthful look. Did you know that 50% of people have significant grey hair by the time they are 50 years of age? The signs of aging are natural, but for many people terrifying, part of life. It is a reminder of our mortality and the speed of passing time.

If you are interested in staying young or at least looking young, check out our 7 proven ways to keep your youthful look.

1. Use Concealer

Concealer may have been your friend for many years, however, as wrinkles set in, it can even exaggerate lines around your eyes. Use it sparingly on your under eyes to cover darker areas. Alternatively, you can switch to using a highlighter pen that more accurately conceals flaws.

2. Simplify Your Eye Make-up

If you have oily skin, especially around your eyes, it could cause your eye-shadow to run. The solution is not to add more and more products.

Why not try adding just a thin layer of skin primer? This is a micro-thin layer that will give your makeup something to grip on to. This will help your makeup to stay as you applied it, without increasing the volume of the product.

3. Use Sunscreen

Sunscreen remains one of the least talked about, yet truly important beauty products. While you may want the sun’s rays to hit most of your body, you definitely want to protect the sensitive skin around your eyes and face.

4. Curl Your Eye-Lashes

Eye-lash curling is not a new tip, but it is always worth going back to. Eye-lash curling takes your lashes away from your eyes and allows their true color to stand out. This can give you a youthful appearance for minimal effort.

5. Remove Make-up Gently

Have you ever considered the time it takes to put on makeup compared to the time it takes to remove it? It is considerable.

Take your time when removing makeup. Use kind makeup removing chemicals and slowly remove the makeup, especially makeup applied to eyes.

6. Cover Thinning Hair

Thinning hair and changing hair color can cause alarm. However, there is a growing number of ways to compete with aging hair.

One solution is scalp micropigmentation training for thin hair. You can learn to apply small areas of ink to your skin to remove the appearance of thinning hair.

7. A Lighter Hair Color

If you want to allow your skin to age naturally, you could choose to change the color of your hair to compliment it. There is a great selection of shades available. Just choosing a color 2-3 shades lighter can allow thinning hair to blend in and avoid highlighting wrinkles.

Tips for Staying Young and Much More

If you look in the mirror and are worried about what you see, you need not worry. By applying some simple tips you can slow the onset of visible aging and retain your youthful looks. Staying young may not be as difficult as you think.

