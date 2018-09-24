Healthy Foods To Consume For Your Skin

Did you know that certain foods such as fruits and vegetables will help you achieve clearer and brighter skin? These foods are rich in antioxidants and will eliminate the toxins that may show up on your skin. Healthy skin starts with a healthy diet that involves consistency and patience. Here are some of the best foods to consume on a daily basis.

Fish

Fish is rich in antioxidants and it is known to also reduce inflammation. The fatty acids in fish serve as building blocks for your skin cells, which promotes healthy and moisturized looking skin. Omega-3s are great to consume regularly because they help your skin to appear young and beautiful. They also protect against sun damage and allows nutrients into the skin.

Watermelon

The amount of water in a watermelon helps to reduce puffiness around the eyes, which is a great way to look awake. Watermelon is low in sugar and will keep your skin hydrated and your body energized. It contains antioxidants such as lycopene, vitamin C and A which helps to fight against free radicals. Watermelon increases your water intake and will flush out toxins from your body.

Strawberries

Photo Credit: healthination.com

Strawberries are rich in vitamin C and K. They provide a great source of fiber, folic acid, manganese, and potassium, which are all great for your skin. Eating strawberries daily will prevent wrinkles and dry skin. Strawberries are also a great way to get rid of hyperpigmentation due to its ellagic acid. You can consume strawberries daily to notice a major difference in your skin or you can apply it topically to your face.

Green Tea

Green tea is an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory which makes it great for your skin and your overall body. It heals blemishes and scars that are stubborn to get rid of. It helps to produce less sebum and boost your immune system. It also protects your skin from sun damage when used topically. Drinking green tea can help reduce swelling from puffy eyes and lighten dark circles, which are two things that may be difficult to get rid of.

Avocados

Avocados are packed with vitamins A, C, D and E, good fats and phytonutrients. These vitamins are great for the skin because they produce collagen and prolong your skin’s elasticity. Not only is this fruit delicious, but it can help your skin in the long run because of its important nutrients and minerals.

Almonds

Consuming nuts are a great way to keep your skin healthy and glowing on a daily basis. Almonds are rich in vitamin E and a powerful antioxidant that prevents signs of aging that are caused by free radicals. Vitamin E can increase the levels on the skin’s surface and help with dry skin. Consuming nuts daily will help prevent skin cancer and will feed your body with the important nutrients that it needs.

Broccoli

Broccoli is an important vegetable that contains vitamins A, K, and C. It supports collagen production and speeds up the healing process of cuts and wounds, as well as dark undereye circles. This vegetable is great to achieve soft and beautiful skin because it is very healthy and it will reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and breakouts that may occur on your skin over time.

Almond Milk

Almond milk is a great alternative to whole or soy milk because it does not contain dairy, which may be bad for your skin. Almond milk contains vitamins D and E which are great for your skin. Diary is known to aggravate acne and cause inflammation. It is best to drink unsweetened almond milk because it doesn’t contain excess sugar and it is better for your body.

Water

Water is the most important thing to consume when it comes to clearing your skin. It is a great way to flush out toxins from your body and achieve radiant looking skin. Water helps to maintain the healthiness of your body and removes any impurities and bacteria that may harm you. If you want to keep your skin clear, consume water every day.

Healthy Foods To Consume For Your Skin. Featured Image Credit: secretlyhealthy.com