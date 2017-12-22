Holiday Meals to Make for Gorgeous Skin

It’s no secret that this time of year is the best for cooking, especially baking. It’s a little chilly outside and family is around so there’s no better excuse for turning on the oven. It’s a little corny, but undeniably true that food is what brings our families together and the meals served at family gatherings are the highlights of the night. Not only are the holidays a time for quality time with the fam, but we also tend to overeat a little too much of the bad stuff (rainbow cookies and eggnog, anyone?). I know that when I tend to indulge a little too much with my favorite comfort foods, I see it in my skin later. If you normally rotate the dishes you serve during the holidays, try incorporating some of these wonder foods below to get the most gorgeous skin of your life for the New Year.

Holiday Butternut Squash with Apples and Cranberries

Butternut squash is one of my favorite vegetables out there if I want maximum comfort and sweetness in a dish. Butternut Squash is high in vitamin A, responsible for cell and tissue growth, and Vitamin C, an important factor in the process of collagen building for the skin. Not only is this type of squash (there are many varieties!) great for maintaining beautiful, glowing skin but it’s also one of the most versatile vegetables out there. You can roast, bake, or boil it!

Salmon with a Pecan Crunch

Not only does salmon feel like a meal fit for a queen, but it’s also a great pick for the main course at any holiday party. Wild salmon is one of the best food sources out there to get your omega 3s, the fatty acids that keep skin looking smooth and youthful. This baked salmon with pecans is an interesting but tasty combination that is sure to impress your guests.

Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

I’m convinced that I eat sweet potatoes more than anyone I know. They are my staple in my kitchen yet I always feel like I’m treating myself when I make them. Sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that turns into vitamin A, beneficial for maintaining glowing and youthful skin. Oftentimes, sweet potatoes are topped off with marshmallows in our holiday dishes, but because sugar is a big no-no for clear skin, this baked sweet potato recipe is a much better take on this classic Holiday staple.

Holiday Meals to Make for Gorgeous Skin: Featured image courtesy of Jakub Kapusnak