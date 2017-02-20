What is better than drugstore and higher end lipsticks that keep your lips hydrated during these cold, wintery months? Wearing lipstick that makes you feel beautiful and gives back to women, of course! Beautiful Rights is a new beauty brand that donates 20% of all sales to organizations of your choice, ranging from Emily’s List to Planned Parenthood, when you choose “Pantsuit Pink,’ ‘Politically Pout,’ or ‘Gloss Ceiling.’ Founder Kristen Leonard chose 20% to represent the fact that women in the U.S. are paid 20% less than men for the same work.

The packaging of the products is symbolic as well. According to the press release, the stylish, “fractured glass” design was developed to “emphasize both how far we’ve come as women, and how much further we have to go.”

With all that is going on politically, Beautiful Rights fits right in, making a powerful and inspirational statement, while taking a stand for equality for all. Beautiful Rights is taking beauty back by supporting, empowering, and believing in women. What’s more, each lipstick contains oils we love — coconut, jojoba, grapeseed, olive, and avocado — all while being cruelty-free!

So what are you waiting for? Head to beautifulrights.com and pick your favorite shade of lipstick while supporting women and what they stand for around the world. While treating yourself, treat your girlfriends to a shade or two while you are at it. Beautiful Rights’ mission is “We are bold, we are beautiful, and we are standing up for our Beautiful Rights.”

For more, follow their Instagram at @beautifulrights.

Read more Beauty posts on ClicheMag.com

How Beautiful Rights is Giving Back to Women Everywhere. Photos courtesy of BeautifulRights.com