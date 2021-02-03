Today we want to share with you how to apply clip in hair extensions in thin hair. Have you been facing issues with getting the best clip in hair extensions? Or are you having problems in applying the Remy clip in hair extensions you recently purchased? If your answer is positive, then this article is your guide to using real hair clip-in extensions.

It is understandably quite an issue trying to make use of clip-ins for your thin hair in a bid to make it look beautiful and natural. However, there are simple ways to get this done.

Before we delve into the application of clip-in extensions, it is best to note that Remy hair’s regarded as one of the highest grades of real hair clip in extensions and real human hair.

No wonder it is the preferred choice and look for hairpieces, wigs, and hair extensions. Remy hair will help you achieve a natural look without trying too hard. It is known as the finest human hair quality as its cuticles are not stripped but kept intact, unlike other hairs, you will find out there.

All through the hairs’ lifetime, it will remain shiny, tangle-free, silky, and of course, soft.

Steps To Applying Clip In Hair Extensions

You must note that applying clip-in extensions to your hair does not center on how you clip it alone. It is worthy to note that clip-in hair will assist in lengthening and increasing your natural hair volume swiftly.

However, the steps you will need to know when learning how to apply clip in hair extensions in thin hair or when you are making use of Remy clip in hair extensions include:

Select the ideal number of pieces and length

Understand that there are diverse styles, weights, lengths, and brands of extensions. However, you are to shop for one that closely matches your natural hair color and texture.

The majority of the clip ins you will find range from being fourteen inches long to twenty-two inches long. Depending on the exact brand you are buying, some come with roughly six to ten pieces.

Note that these strips of hair are known as wefts. When selecting the right length, you must opt for extensions that are just inches or more longer than that of your natural hair, so it blends easily.

More so, if you are shopping for extensions to style and cut with your natural hair, select a longer length that can be easily trimmed.

Application of the larger weft to the ideal position

If you want a gorgeous finish, you are to part and section your hair and apply the real hair clip in extensions piece by piece. The larger weft will be placed correctly on the widest part of your head.

In a bid to do this perfectly, you are to let down a section of your real hair and create a horizontal part. When the part is created, clip the larger weft in it. You are, to begin with, the middle clip and spread it all around.

Note that this is the correct position to put in much more natural hair clip-ins. You are encouraged to make more volume for your hair.

Application of the shorter weft to the ideal position

You can easily section off the lower points for those with thin hair and need more wefts on their hair. You can do this by adding a little weft that has roughly two to three clips closing to your nape.

Note that a shorter weft with up to three clips is ideal for the large wefts above. You can choose to create a horizontal line right above your ear and simply bun the other parts of your hair.

You can clip a two clip weft on your hair just right below the line. Do this on the other side as well. For those with thin hair, you can use thin elastics to tie small parts of your hair and place clip in hair extensions with little size in them.

This will help keep the extensions better so that the weft does not fall out.

Tips For Using Clip In Hair Extensions With Thin Hair

Now that you know how to apply clip in hair extensions in thin hair, we will be providing you with the best tips no one will tell you about. The tips include:

Choose an ideal or the best hair extension company/brand

Since you know how to apply for clip-in extensions, you will need to patronize the best clip in hair extensions company you can find. The aim of this company or brand is to provide you with quality hair extensions.

For this reason, you can rely on Remy clip in hair extensions as they are the finest quality of the Remy human hair brand. Remy hairs are carefully sorted so that the cuticles will be of equal length.

They are regarded as the best due to the care used in handling them and the time it takes to sort out the hairs and their quality.

Design your extensions with either waves or curls

Although Remy hair will look amazing while straight, you can always use the wavy or curled style to have a natural look. You can design your extensions with waves or curl to hide the divide between your short natural hair and the long extensions.

To achieve this design, you can wrap your normal hair and the extensions together on a curling iron to ensure they flow into each other.

Conclusion

We have successfully provided you with steps to apply clip in hair extensions and the tips you will need to get the ideal extensions. Note that Remy hair extensions require that you wash and care for the hair to keep it shining and silky.

