Today, we are going to share some useful tips on how to make your face more attractive. You can’t make an unforgettable first impression if your appearance isn’t in order. Disheveled clothes or dirty fingernails are the easiest way to come across as messy and unorganized.

But what about your face? Americans spend around $845 million each year on facelifts. Is the investment in looking more attractive worth it? The short answer is yes. Check out this guide on how to make your face more attractive so you reap endless benefits of beauty.

Why a Better Looking Face Matters

Being attractive is worth more than you think. People who are beautiful are more likely to make a positive first impression which gives them an advantage during job interviews or when networking.

Smithsonian Magazine points out that men who look poised and attractive can expect to earn around 13 percent more during his career than their peers. Research shows that people who are good looking are also more likely to be hired during a recession.

So why does society favor the beautiful? One reason is confidence.

It’s been proven that beautiful people are happier than their less attractive counterparts. This happiness exudes as self-confidence which makes attractive people also more likely to pursue opportunities than those without confidence.

The Science of Beauty

Believe it or not, beauty isn’t just in the eyes of the beholder. There’s a science behind why we think certain people look pretty or handsome.

Facial attractiveness, or how a person looks, drives our biological reproductive instincts. People with a pretty face draw others to them creating more connections. So, what is it about a person’s face that makes him or her ‘attractive’? Some people believe it’s the golden ratio created by the Ancient Greeks of 1:1.618.

According to the HuffPost, the ideal ratio is when the distance between your eyes and mouth measures about 36 percent of the length of your whole face. The distance between your eyes should measure about 46 percent of the width of your face. These percentages make your face look more average and symmetrical. The more average your features, like the size of your nose, the more attractive you’ll look.

Consider searching nose fillers near me to find rhinoplasty examples that show how nose jobs can upgrade your look.

Another thing that helps a face appear more attractive is more dramatic masculine or feminine features. For example, features that are specific to women like full lips or larger eyes can make them seem more attractive to the opposite sex. In contrast, square jawlines might make a man appear more attractive. These are features that can be enhanced with both temporary and permanent procedures.

How to Make Your Face More Attractive

What are your options to have a better-looking face? Women have far more options than men when it comes to looking more attractive. Here are some of the ways you can make your face look more attractive.

Makeup

One of the easiest ways to change your facial appearance is by using makeup. There are advanced products on the market that allow you to apply makeup in a way that makes your nose, eyes, and mouth look better proportioned.

You can achieve that magic 36 percent ratio with the amount of foundation and concealer you use. The only downside is that you need to learn makeup application in order to get the benefits.

Your daily morning routine might also take twice as much time to get the desired results. Plan to a longer evening routine to safely remove the makeup from your face.

Haircuts

Another easy way to change your appearance is through a haircut. People with longer faces might look dramatically more beautiful with bangs, for example.

The bangs help shorten the length of their faces making it look more average. Average features tend to look more attractive than dramatic facial proportions. Haircuts are a great option for men since they don’t have many makeup options available to help transform their appearances. Hairstyling is also an option for both men and women.

Consult with a professional stylist on your color and style options to give your face more symmetry to balance out

your features. If you want to draw attention away from your ears, for example, it might be a great idea to try a center part. Styling your hair so that it frames your face and blocks your ears makes your face see more average, and more attractive. Men with wider faces can try longer sideburns to help narrow their head shape.

Shorter sideburns have the opposite effect on men with slender faces. Women with longer faces can sport hairstyles with a long front. An example is a side-swept ponytail or hair cut into layers. The effect is a slightly wider, more square face which is more visually pleasing.

Plastic Surgery

If you want to know how to make your face more attractive permanently, talk to a plastic surgeon. Many plastic surgery centers offer free consultations so you can see your options for enhancing the features in your face.

If you’re using the attractiveness ratio, it can mean reduces any features on your face that look too dramatic like your nose or ears. The exception is with features that are traditionally considered masculine or feminine.

For example, a woman might plump up her lips to have a softer more alluring appearance. Surgery centers can also help with things like permanent makeup and skin treatments. Getting permanent makeup is one of the simplest ways to avoid long morning routines when applying makeup.

Easy Ways to Look Pretty

This guide on how to make your face more attractive isn’t a finite list. There are nuances that impact the way we view beauty based on where we live, our age and cultural norms.

Aim for a healthy self-confidence to reap the rewards of looking attractive. Beautiful people may attract higher pay but partly because they give off strong self-assurance that makes others gravitate towards them.

