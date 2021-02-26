How to Make Your Hair Look Perfect in a Selfie

Today we want to share some great tips on how to make your hair look perfect. Picture this- you just left the hair salon, looking great and feeling better than ever. The only thing that could make the day even better is knowing that a killer selfie came out of it.

You whip your phone out, but when you take a photo, it just doesn’t look nice. You know that you look absolutely gorgeous, but it’s just not showing in the photo. All that excitement leaves you like the air leaves a deflated balloon.

Don’t abandon hope just yet though. You’re at the right place for some incredible hair selfie tips.

Use Editing Apps

Okay, you might call us evil for this but there’s nothing wrong with a tiny bit of editing. All you have to do is wave the magic wand (or swipe with your finger) to make those pesky flyaway hairs vanish.

Or maybe a little change is in order. You can change hair color on the photo using editing apps, add some subtle highlights, smoothen it out, and much more. You’ll still look like you did in the original selfie, just a bit more put together.

Now your hair looks like you know it does in real life- it’s just that pesky camera that needs some reigning in.

No Messy Backgrounds

You and your hair are the stars of this photo, so shove everything else to the side. If a dramatic table swipe isn’t an option, maybe move to a different corner of the house. A white wall or neat background (with a well-made bed and uncluttered surfaces) works best. There are even ways you can edit your background to look better.

Sure, you want people pausing at your photo to admire it- and drop alike- but not because they got distracted by all the outfits in your cupboard and want to figure out if they have the same top or not!

Style Your Hair a Little

Your hair needs to look its best, so it should go without saying that a simple hairdo will help. We’re not asking you to bust out the flat irons for a bedhead selfie, but a hairpin or two at the right place would make sure it stays in place while you play around with poses and angles.

Oh yeah, did we mention that those are important too? More on that coming!

Trial and Error

No one ever got anything right on the first try. If you want that perfect picture, you best believe that there will be a dozen bad selfies behind it. The best thing is that no one will have to know about them, but they’ll sure be left to admire your handiwork when you post the perfect one out of the batch!

Play around with angles and poses, with lighting and even different filters and camera modes. Try changing the background colors and moving things around a bit to see what fits. But most of all, remember that it’s really all about your hair.

As long as you keep in mind what you want to show the world, you’ll be fine.

Bare Your Shoulders

It might be surprising to hear but bare shoulders help bring attention to your face- and your hair. You don’t want people being distracted by your outfit when you’re trying to show off your hair, so go for a tank top or a shirt with a wide neckline for those hair selfies.

The same applies to jewelry. Necklaces or bold bracelets in the shot will only drive attention away from your hair. And we don’t want that do we?

Natural Light

It’s a well-known fact that natural light in your selfies makes them look way better. Harsh office lighting or indoor bulbs are great for some effects, but not so much when you want to look natural, flawless, and effortless.

Try finding a window and taking your pictures during the day. Not only will it help your hair look fabulous, but it’ll also help your skin look smooth and glowing too.

In the end, the best thing to do to make your hair look good is to remember that they’re the star here. Remember, it’s all about the hair!

