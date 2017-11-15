From burnt reds and burgundies, to browns and purples, to peaches and nudes, the fall 2017 runways featured lips that were bold and lips that were bare. But why just stick to one? Go bold, go nude, go both this fall with duo-toned lips.

Day to Night Lipstick Duo, $5.00, elfcosmetics.com

Go Drastic

This dual-ended lipstick includes a deep shade on one end (perfect for a night out) and a more muted hue on the other (more suited for daytime). Its formula includes shea and vitamins A, C, and E to hydrate lips while also providing a velvet, satin finish. You can also pair both shades for an edgy, fall contrast that’ll make both your top and bottom lips stand out.

How to get the look:

1. Apply the darker “night” shade on your top lip.

2. Apply the lighter “day” shade to your bottom lip.

3. For a high-shine finish, top lips with a clear gloss such as the Sephora Collection Ultra Shine Lip Gel in “Totally Lucid.”

NYX Professional Makeup Ombre Lip Duo, $16.00, nyxcosmetics.ca

Go Ombré

This lip duo offers two coordinating shades to create the perfect ombré look. Each lip duo features a darker-colored, fine-tipped liner to outline and shade, and a lighter-hued satin, matte lipstick to fill in.

How to get the look:

1. Use the fine-tipped liner to outline lips.

2. Continue to use the liner to lightly shade inner corners of lips.

3. Fill in bare areas with the matte lipstick.

4. With a finger or lip brush, gently blend where colors meet.

5. For a glitzy finish, coat lips with a glitter gloss like the Urban Decay Cosmetics Vice Special Effects Long-Lasting Water-Resistant Lip Topcoat in “White Lie.”

Go Duo, Do It Solo

Products that offer 2-in-1 can be both time- and space-savers, but they may not provide the color combinations you desire. Instead, recreate one of these two looks using individual liners and lipsticks.

Color combos to try:

1. Burnt reds and nudes

2. Burgundies and browns

3. Purples and peaches

How to Rock the Duo-Toned Lip Trend: Featured photo courtesy of Imaxtree