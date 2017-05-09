Brows, brows, brows. They have taken over our Instagram feeds, how we look at our beauty routines, and are the inspiration for the popular #browsonfleek hashtag. Many of us can raise our hands and say we will never leave the house without our brows being “done.” And what does “done” mean, you ask? It includes filling in our brows with a gel pot, pencil, or brow gel, which is a beauty trend that started to make our brows bolder and more prominent as a facial feature. What if this was a step in our beauty routine that we didn’t need to worry about, though? What if we just let our brows be brows and took care of them correctly? From Frida Kahlo to Audrey Hepburn, women have allowed their brows to flourish in their natural shape and meet #goals by simply maintaining them with grooming techniques. We all have experienced that overly-tweezed phase, which we’re not getting anywhere near ever again. Thankfully, eyebrow services have gone above and beyond, becoming more innovative, long-lasting, and girl-power friendly each year.



Hibba Kapil, browologist, hair removal expert, and founder of the salon, Hibba Beauty, is making moves in the beauty of brows by providing high-quality, modern services for every woman who walks through her door. Hibba Beauty, located in New York, is an all-natural and organic Indian-inspired salon that debuted first at its Soho location in 2010. Since then, the salon has added two more locations under its belt, including Madison and Columbus Circle. Each salon offers the traditional services that we are all familiar with, like waxing, facials, and threading, as well as more modern methods that have become Internet-crazed, including eyebrow microblading, sugaring, and threading. Hibba Beauty has become the go-to salon especially for microblading, which is a semi-permanent technique that involves a form of eyebrow tattooing to accentuate your natural brow shape and color without you having to fill them in. It also lasts for years, requiring you only to visit every once in awhile for a touch up.

With a salon as breathtaking as Hibba Beauty, we wouldn’t hesitate visiting each time our brows needed some extra loving. Get to know more about this magical salon from its beautiful founder, Hibba Kapil.





Since a young age, I have always loved beauty and have always worked in salons. As much as I loved the art, I didn’t quite like the treatment I got as an employee, not to mention the low pay. Hence, after obtaining my bachelor’s degree from Baruch CUNY, I started working towards my dream of setting up my own salon and creating a healthy and fair workplace.

The innovative beauty services that your salon specializes in makes it unique and a hub for women seeking long-lasting care for their grooming needs. How do you define your brand? What do you believe allows it to stick out from the many salons in NYC?

Hibba Beauty is a brand that provides natural hair removal alternatives and prides itself in maintaining a consistent high-quality of service. It’s an all-natural and organic Indian-inspired salon, which definitely makes it stand out from the crowd, in addition to offering some of the trendiest beauty services on the market, such as microblading. Microblading is unlike any other eyebrow service, and with every woman out there wanting Audrey Hepburn-esque brows, this semi-permanent form of eyebrow tattooing offers clients a natural and full brow that lasts for years and requires minimal upkeep.

How does microblading work?

Microblading is a process that uses small micro needles to draw hairs to fill in the sparse gaps of one’s eyebrows. Each hair is drawn individually, thus achieving a 100% natural look. The procedure uses AC pigments (mineral pigments that are non-toxic and hypoallergenic). After the initial consultation process, we decide what shape will suit the client’s face in accordance with their facial physiognomy. We draw a preliminary sketching until the client is 100% satisfied with the shape, and we then decide the ink color that works best. The actual tattooing process doesn’t take long at all since we are working on a small area; it usually takes about 20 minutes. Most people require two sittings, but we advise the second sitting to take place 60-90 days after the initial appointment. The main benefits are that it looks 100% natural, it lasts for up to two years, and you will no longer have to fill in your eyebrows every morning.

Brows are, without a doubt, one of the most important features that frame your face.

Brows make such a difference to one’s facial features and really do frame the face. What are the top services that you offer and recommend to maintain them? Any tips on finding the best eyebrow shape that works for you?

Yes, brows are, without a doubt, one of the most important features that frame your face. Seeing a professional for your brows makes such a difference. There are so many brow products out there, which makes it very confusing for someone who doesn’t know much about beauty and therefore won’t have a clue about what product will work best for them. By seeing a specialist, you can learn what product is best suited for you and you can master using it.

Another thing I must insist on is that brows are always best when people stay away from trends. Keeping your brows as close to natural as possible will always be best in the long run. We all know about the brow trend from the ‘90s—tweezing away almost everything and then drawing it back in with a super thin line—which did nobody any favors! I am totally obsessed and in love with microblading and its results, but if you wanted to opt for a more traditional, less expensive method, then I would suggest threading. With regard to shape, in general, for round faces: a tapered arch works well. For square faces, a soft round brow is best.

What do you wish Hibba Beauty to be for women?

A place where women look forward to coming to regardless of the treatment they are getting done. I hope that the salons provide a warm and welcoming space where women can feel comfortable and relaxed, and ultimately, I hope that every woman leaves 100% satisfied and is happy with the results.





How to Score Beautiful Brows From Hibba Beauty: Photographed by Danielle Pearce

