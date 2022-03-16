Today we want to share tips on how to stimulate hair growth vegan way. Whether you currently rock a bob or have mermaid length strands, there are few of us who wouldn’t be happier to have longer, healthier hair. But getting there can be a pain! And when conventional hair growth products are packed with ingredients sourced from animal skin and fat, it’s hard to know how to achieve your hair goals while staying cruelty free. Fortunately we’re here to help, with our hassle free guide to stimulating hair growth the vegan way!

How Going Vegan Helps Prevent Hair Loss

Hair care starts from the inside out, and that means making sure your body is nourished and well fed. Unfortunately for those of us who stick to a strictly vegan lifestyle, there’s a pervasive rumor that the requirements for eating cruelty free can lead to hair loss—but in fact, the opposite is true!

There is definitely a link between diet and hair loss. Telogen effluvium, or sudden hair shed, can be caused from a variety of factors, including stress, hormonal changes, health challenges, and yes, dietary deficiencies. But vegans aren’t the only people who experience these gaps. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 10% of Americans suffer from a dietary deficiency.

And just because you’re vegan doesn’t necessarily mean you’re feeding your body in a nourishing, sustainable way. After all, we all know vegans who live off Oreos and Sour Patch Kids! Sure, they’re technically vegan, but they’re not exactly eating healthy food.

If your derm or another expert suspects your hair loss is caused by a nutritional gap, it’s worthwhile getting tested to see the particular areas you might be deficient in. Strive to eat the rainbow for a diet that’s high in essential vitamins, and make sure that you’re stocking up on vegan protein sources like legumes, nuts, and high protein grains like quinoa and wild rice. Buying a vegan meal planning cookbook or downloading a plant based meal planner app can help make sure you’re getting the nutrients your hair needs to thrive.

To address specific dietary gaps harmful to hair health, taking a daily wellness hair wellness gummy is a great way to remove stress from your day by ensuring you’re getting the hair health nutrients you need every morning. But most conventional hair gummies contain gelatin, which can be sourced from cow feet, violating your vegan beliefs. A cruelty free brand that uses tapioca instead of gelatin, while delivering the same hair health benefits as conventional gummies, is a better alternative.

Invest in Cruelty Free Hair Healthy Products

When nourishing new hair growth, what you put onto your strands is just as important as what you put into your body. Washing and conditioning each week with fortified products designed to encourage new growth can help support the hair health gains encouraged by your new diet, making them the critical final puzzle piece on your hair health journey. But many of the hair growth supporting shampoos on the market are tested on animals in conditions antithetical to the ethics of veganism.

Fortunately for you, there are a lot of great vegan alternatives to animal tested beauty products, including hair growth shampoos. Make the switch to a cruelty free shampoo and conditioner set specifically designed to nurture hair growth, and free of harsh additives that can strip your strands of their natural oils and make it difficult for hair to thrive, for a formula that supports your hair growth journey without compromising your vegan ethics.

Stick With Your Growth Gains!

Whatever methods you decide to adopt for your vegan hair growth journey, the most important thing is to be patient—long term growth takes time! Once you stick with your new hair health habits for a few months, we promise you’ll be on the path to lifelong hair wellness.

