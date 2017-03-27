How You Can Find Your Kismet Color

What line could be more perfect? We mean that, literally; this brand says so in the name itself! We’re introducing Kismet, otherwise known as “fate” or “destiny,” Cosmetics. Owner Caitlin Picou’s reason for naming the brand as such was because she wanted to create a makeup line that in one word fits life’s experience, and we couldn’t agree with this more. The paraben- and cruelty-free brand allows licensed makeup artists to help you pick out the correct colors for your skin tone, helping you find your true love—and by true love, we mean the colors that are meant to love you! Cheers to finding, as Caitlin would say, “my Kismet color!”

Every beauty lover’s dream is to have their own perfect, personalized makeup collection. It’s like discovering that dress that falls in all the right places and looks like it was meant for you to wear. Well, now the same can be for your lips! This beauty brand is going to be sure that you look beautiful from top to bottom. Caitlin’s focus when creating this line was to remind us all that beauty is a part of fashion just as much as fashion is a part of beauty. The two combined create a style knockout. So, be prepared to find that outfit that’s going to slay, because this combination is guaranteed to be a winner.

Look no further than “My Kismet Color,” which allows you to check out different lipstick colors and see what they look like on models of all skin tones and undertones. To get the ultimate personal experience, feel free to send the Kismet team an email of a selfie and they’ll be sure to find the right products for you. Another option includes posting a photo on Instagram or Twitter with #MyKismetColor. Point out your particular needs and Caitlin will personally assist in picking the right lipstick shade for you.

Don’t be shy about posting or sending an outfit picture, too! Caitlin’s all for helping you find the perfect shade for your complexion via a headshot; however, she can also be your go-to gal for finding that touch to an outfit you might be overthinking. Kismet knows what you need; all you have to do is believe in this beauty fairy godmother and her awesome team with their awesome talent and tricks.

Make sure you check out their beloved collections like the Succulent Collection: Liquid Lipsticks, Velvet Collection: Semi-Matte Lipsticks, and the Lovely Collection: Illuminators. Some of the newest parts of Kismet’s collection include lip scrubs, bath bombs, and polished lip plumping gloss.

Check out kismetcosmetics.com and stay connected with them via their social media sites like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, or Pinterest. We hope you’ll enjoy the fun of exploring this authentic and exciting new face of beauty like we are!

How You Can Find Your Kismet Color: Photographs courtesy of Kristina Britt Photography