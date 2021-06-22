Jamnatura – Exceptional Beauty Products Made All-Natural

Ask any woman how important skin care is in 2021 and we’re sure the overwhelming answer is “very important.” That would absolutely be the correct. Evidence of this is recent sales of skin care products. Skin care sales in the United States in 2020 generated sales of more than 1 billion U.S. dollars.

Why is Skin Care So Important

The truth is that our skin is our largest organ and our skin cells are changing all the time. This means that taking care of your skin isn’t something you should think about ‘sometimes’ but something you take care of every day. In the form of a consistent skin routine.

Another reason why skin care is so important is that how you take care of your skin today will determine how your skin will look like in 20 or 30 years from now. What’s most important in taking great care of your skin is the products you use. You never want to use skin care products that will harm your skin. Instead go for products that are natural, chemical free and match your skin type. While there are certainly thousands off online skin care products, only a small percentage offer natural and chemical free products.

About Jamnatura

That’s why today we are thrilled to introduce Jamnatura, an amazing online beauty store offering 100% natural and chemical free beauty and skin care products. What set’s Jamnatura’s natural beauty products apart from other beauty products we’ve reviewed is that their diverse range of products are infused with Jamaican herbs and other natural ingredients native to the Caribbean region.

The first thing that we fell in love with was their product line and more importantly seeing all of the natural ingredients being used in each product. You just felt more healthy reading all of the ingredients in each product. We also felt that the level of transparency in showing their customers all of the ingredients is exactly what you want to see in companies that claim to have all natural and chemical free products. In so many skin care products, we see fancy labels with a one or two sentence descriptions of the product. This was definitely refreshing to see.

Jamnatura Products

Jamnatura products are made by hand with only organic and natural ingredients with no preservatives or chemicals. Something else important that we’d love to point out is that

“ALL Jamnatura cream formulations are made with no water, which removes the need for harmful or unnatural preservatives.”

Over a 3 day process, they gently infuse herbs & spices in organic fractionated coconut oil (derived from steam distillation). Next they add sweet almond or argan oil, along with a blend of seed oils, aloe vera, butters, beeswax, vegan wax and essential oil blend. They also use their own handmade tinctures, grapefruit extract, colloidal silver, manuka oil, and sodium lactate to preserve & stabilize their creams

Here is a list of the different categories of products offered by Jamnatura. You can also download their entire product list.

Creams and Butter

Soaps

Serums

LipBalms

Skin Tonic

Scrubs

Bath

Face Masks

Gift Packages

Sample Packages

Fragrance

Special Edition

Jamnatura Ingredients

We all fell in love with all of the healthy ingredients used in Jamnatura products. All the ingredients used in their products boost healing and have regenerative and anti-aging properties. Let’s dive in and take a look the ingredients found in one of their popular creams.

Organic Irish Moss and Pink Himalayan Salt and Kelp

MAIN INGREDIENTS: Chondrus Crispus {Irish Moss} **, Sodium Chloride {Pink Himalayan Salt} *, Macrocystis pyrifera {Kelp} powder *, Spirulina Maxima {Spirulina} Powder *.

BASE INGREDIENTS: Glycerin {Vegetable glycerin} **, Aloe Barbadensis {Aloe Vera} Leaf Juice *, Melaleuca Alternifolia {Tea tree} Leaf oil *, Tocopherol {Vitamin E} **, Melia Azadirachta {Neem} oil *, Sodium Lactate {Humectant} **, Citrus Paradisi {Grapefruit} seed extract **, Vitus vinifera {Grape} seed oil* , Daucus Carota Stavia {Carrot} Seed Oil **, Euphorbia Cerifera {Candelilla} wax **, Copernicia Cerifera {Carnauba} wax *, Magnesium chloride ** , Colloidal silver **, Leptospermums coparium {Manuka} oil **, Maranta Arundinacea Root {Arrowroot} powder *, Essential oil blend **, Calophyllum Inophyllum {Tamanu} oil *, Ricinus Communis {Jamaican black caster} seed oil*, Cucurbita Pepo {Pumpkin} seed oil*, Nigella Sativa {Black Cumin} seed oil *, Rubus occidentalis {Black Raspberry} seed oil *, Mangifera Indica {Mango} seed butter *, Theobroma cacao {Cocoa} seed butter *, Persea Gratissima {Avocado} seed butter *, Beeswax *, Myrciaria dubia {Camu Camu} oil *, Cocos Nucifera {Coconut} oil & Avena Sativa {Oat} oil *, Tincture: Citrus Aurantifolia {Lime} fruit *, Sodium Chloride {Pink Himalayan Salt} *.

The Jamnatura Founders

The Jamnatura Pledge

“We pledge to always offer the highest quality products and services to our customers that reflect our cultural heritage- which is reflected in our ingredients, packaging and every facet of the company. All the ingredients used in our products will boost healing, have regenerative and anti-aging properties. We are a business made up of innovative-thinkers, with the drive to constantly improve the quality of our products as well as the online shopping experience.”