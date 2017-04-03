Jane Iredale’s Spring Collection is a Blooming Beauty

It’s time for some spring cleaning. And yes, I mean your makeup bag! It’s time to put your blues and grays to rest and adopt some fresher and rosier palettes in your collection. With the transition of the seasons, it is important to find a brand that not only makes you feel beautiful, but ensures your skin remains beautiful underneath. Jane Iredale’s Spring Color Makeup on Nude collection will allow you to bloom for the spring.

Jane Iredale’s collections are all geared towards skin care benefits. They are hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested. In fact, they were one of the first companies to sign the Compact for Safe Cosmetics.

The spring collection features new PurePressed Eye Shadow Triples in two different peach, pink, rosey combos; PureMoist Lipsticks in two new shades; In Touch Cream Blush; and the new Peaches and Cream Bronzer for a natural spring-like glow.

The two PurePressed Eye Shadow Triplets come in two palettes called Pink Quartz and Soft Kiss. Pink Quartz features a matte light pink, shimmery soft pink, and shimmery cool plum, giving an elegant spin to an edgy look. Soft Kiss features a matte warm mauve, shimmery port wine, and shimmery smoky that’s especially beautiful for a night out.

For a pop of lip color, the PureMoist Lipsticks come in two new shades of Susan and Lisa. They have the soothing properties of moringa butter, which provides vitamins A & C, along with coffee seed extract that infuses even more antioxidant protection. Susan is a soft cool pink that is a bit sheer. Lisa is a creamy rose beige for a more nude lip.

Bronzer and Blush are like the icing on the cake — literally. The In Touch Cream Blush comes in a tone called Candid. Candid is a warm, rosy neutral color that is great for easing your way into the spring palette. The Peaches and Cream Bronzer is just that: warm, peachy pink. It’s great for eyes and cheeks to contour and highlight for a luxurious look.

The new spring collection is light, airy, fresh, and blooms with the flowers. As Jane Iredale says, “Let the real you shine through!”

Items can be purchased at www.janeiredale.com.

Read more Beauty articles on ClicheMag.com.

Jane Iredale’s Spring Collection is a Blooming Beauty. Image courtesy of Jane Iredale.