Historic Uses of Ruby Gemstones in Jewelry

Ruby gemstones have a rich history. The precious gems were mentioned in the Holy Bible and they have been used by royalty and prominent figures throughout the ages. They are considered to be talismans for peace and wisdom and are associated with power, passion, and love. Here is a look at three of the most famous ruby gemstones ever used in jewelry.

The Stuart Coronation Ring

Rubies have been used for royal British coronation rings since the thirteenth century. One of the most notable examples is the Stuart Coronation Ring that dates from around 1660. While the early history of the ring is vague, it is known to have been used as the coronation ring for King James II in 1685. The ring remained in the royal Stuart family until the early nineteenth century. In 1815, it became the property of George IV, who was Prince of Wales at the time, after Cardinal Henry Stuart bequeathed it to the future king. In 1830, King William IV moved the ring from Windsor Castle to Edinburgh Castle. At the center of the ring is the large ruby itself, which is engraved with the cross of St. George. The stone is surrounded by twenty-six diamonds set in silver and the head of the ring is polished gold with engravings.

The Queen Consort’s Ring

It is not only the British sovereign who is presented with a ring at the coronation ceremony. The queen consort also receives one. The wife of King William IV, Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen, who was the daughter of King George I, was presented with an octagonal mixed-cut ruby set in gold with a border of fourteen brilliants set in silver collets. Queen Adelaide received the specially-commissioned ring in 1831.

After the death of Queen Adelaide, the consort ring was bequeathed to Queen Victoria. In 1901, Queen Victoria left the ring to the Crown and it was kept with the other British Crown Jewels in the Tower of London. Since Edward VII’s coronation in 1902, Queen Adelaide’s ruby ring has been used at all coronations of queen consorts.

The Carmen Lúcia Ruby

Although it does not have the royal prominence of the above two rings, the Carmen Lúcia Ruby ring unquestionably contains one of the most beautiful rubies in the world. In 2004, the American investor and physicist Dr. Peter Buck donated the stunning Carmen Lúcia Ruby to the Smithsonian Institute. Named after his wife, a Brazilian philanthropist and jewel collector who dedicated her life to medical research before dying in 2003, the ruby is mounted in a platinum ring with two triangular-cut diamonds. At 23.10 carats, the gemstone is one of the largest faceted rubies in the world, but it is not only its size that makes it one of the most beautiful rubies ever seen. It has a rich and homogenous red color combined with exceptional transparency that is simply breathtaking.

The ruby was mined from the Mogok region of the country formally known as Burma in the 1930s, which is the most important source of rubies on the planet. Burmese rubies are synonymous with the most beautiful and most valuable rubies, and the Carmen Lúcia Ruby is undoubtedly one of the best examples around.

