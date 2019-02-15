Beauty

Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection

by Friday, February 15, 2019

Kylie Jenner released her Valentine’s Day collection on February 1 and it sold out immediately. Her bundle includes the Crush Blush Matte Pressed Powder, Rose are Red Glitter Eyes, The Love Set, The Soulmate Set, The Forever Set, and The Valentine Palette. The colors range from light pinks to rosy reds with beautiful glitter.

Image credit: Kyliecosmetics.com

This bundle will make you look and feel beautiful on valentine’s day. It is great for ladies who love nude, pink and red colors. Her lip liners are great to give you the perfect finish. Her glitter lipgloss will give you soft kissable lips. Her blush will give you pretty rosy cheeks to complete your look.

Image credit: Kyliecosmetics.com

Image credit: Kyliecosmetics.com

Image credit: Kyliecosmetics.com

 

Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day Collection.

