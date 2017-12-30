Dr. Lancer: Dermatologist to the Stars (& Now You, Too!)

If you’re like me, and I hope I’m not alone, reversing the aging process (or at least stalling it) has become one of my foremost beauty ventures since hitting half-a-century this past summer. Though I don’t have deep-set wrinkles or the crows feet I’m destined for just yet, my anti-aging regimen (completely spurred by genuine fear) has become something I’m actively experimenting with. Derma-rolling, serums, exotic masks, moisturizers, collagen pills; you name it, I’m already on top of it.

Recently, I had the chance to try out the Lancer Anti-Aging Method, a 3-part anti-aging skin regimen (that reportedly became available to the public after Oprah repeatedly asked him to make his products available for sale). This line of products was created by Dr. Lancer, “dermatologist to the stars” famous for the “Lancer Glow.” He’s been prepping A-listers’ skin for years, so I’m confident in trusting his products to help mine. Living in Minneapolis during December has a lot of trials, but the dry, dull skin that comes along with life in the tundra has to be my largest superficial cross to bear this time of year. So, a line of products boasting glowy skin in just 3 steps twice a day? I’m in.

As someone who is passionate about being careful which foods and products you put into and onto your body, Dr. Lancer’s ‘two-way street’ skincare approach appealed to me immediately: he firmly believes that the lifestyle you lead should be healthy and good skin will be a result (supplemented with product, of course). You can’t have radiant skin if you’re fueling your body with fast food and guzzling boxed wine on weeknights (unfortunately).

For someone like me, a 3-part system is perfect: it’s quick and it’s easy. Some people have such elaborate skincare routines that I can’t even imagine sustaining, particularly not for someone like me who has late nights and early mornings just about every day. If you’re someone rocking a 7-part nightly routine, more power to ya. You’ll look younger than me forever. But, simplicity is key in my world, and this system was super manageable, even on a crazy schedule:

Polish: Basically an exfoliator that “polishes” your skin. I have super sensitive skin, so this uber-gritty polish left my face super red, but it didn’t hurt, and once I rinsed it off my skin felt so incredibly soft. Cleanse: This cleanser looks like a typical cleanser and leaves your skin feeling not just smooth, but oh-so-clean. Nourish: After you’re all polished and cleansed, you use the moisturizer from forehead to collarbone, targeting all the problem areas (that I’d rather not even think about).

Boom, done.

After a full 10 days of religiously polishing, cleansing, and moisturizing twice a day, I can confidently (and honestly) say that my skin is smoother and I’ve noticed a few fine lines majorly reduced.

Who’s the man behind this simple skincare line that actually works? Dr. Lancer, located in Beverly Hills, is the mastermind behind the Lancer Skincare. A dermatologist for decades, he’s been passionate about skin care since an early age. I interviewed him about his passion for dermatology and got him to reveal some skincare secrets that we all could learn a thing or two from! *cough, party less and rest more, cough*

Cliché: What inspired you to get into dermatology?

Dr. Lancer: When I was 7 years old, I was severely burned and I am ever grateful to the local physician and my mother who both worked quickly to help clean and repair my skin. It is amazing how the skin is capable of healing in the right, nurturing environment.

What inspired you to start your skincare line?

When I was training in the 1980s, I was always taught to ask all patients regardless why they were seeing me about their skincare regimen at home because it makes a difference in their treatment protocol and healing time. I also realized there was a tremendous need for reinventing home skincare—something that would work for all skin types and ethnicities and simple enough for someone to adhere to the regimen every day.

What sets your anti-aging regimen apart from other similar products on the market?

The Lancer Method is a simple, easy to follow skincare regimen and consists of daily exfoliation, cleansing, and nourishing the skin. Unlike other programs, the first step of the Lancer Method is polishing (exfoliation), followed by cleansing and then by nourishing. This changes the traditional order of skincare and allows for a deeper, more thorough cleanse and efficient delivery of active ingredients. The Method was also developed with “interlocking chemistry” wherein each step, or product, makes the others more effective.

How important is a consistent anti-aging/skincare regimen?

Extremely important. Adhering to a skincare regimen is a key to success in maintaining a beautiful, healthy-looking complexion.

What is one mistake you see clients making with their skin most frequently?

Believing in the hype of a “miracle” cream or serum. The best way to keep the skin looking radiant, smooth, and youthful is adhering to consistent skincare regimen and using high quality skincare products.

If you had TWO pieces of advice to give everyone to maintain beautiful skin, what would they be?

Link your home skincare program to a lifestyle that promotes health. A balanced diet that incorporates a lot of deep green vegetables and lean meats while limiting excess caffeine, dairy, salt and carbohydrates can do wonders for the complexion.

Incorporate Vitamin C into your skincare regimen as well, like the Lancer Advanced C Radiance Treatment. It contains 10% Vitamin C in a water-free base and helps to minimize the effects of sun damage while brightening the skin.

Aside from drinking water and wearing sunscreen, what is the #1 anti-aging tip you can give to young people?

Party less and rest more. Aim to get at least 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep every day so that the skin can help recharge and repair itself. Lack of sleep leads to the skin looking dull, dry, and dehydrated.

