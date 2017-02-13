We’ve seen it all before: the teenage girls in the Hollywood spotlight go from 13 to 26 practically overnight. But Kylie’s feature transformation tops them all, and she has made injectable lips synonymous with the Kardashian pout. So, what does it take to get Kylie’s look? About a seven hundred dollar payout and a lot of Juvederm. If you want lips like Kylie, it doesn’t come easy—but here’s the treatment in a nutshell.



If Kylie had the typical experience, it would have gone something like this. The lip technician would have put numbing cream on her lips that might have stung a little but would easily numb her mouth. Once her lips were numb, the technician would have asked how big she wanted her lips. Kylie might have had some idea of how big she wanted her lips to look, but if it was her first time getting injectables, she probably wouldn’t know how to quantify that. To give you an idea, half a milliliter of Juvederm would give lips a subtle, but noticeable increase in volume. She must have gotten at least twice that to make her pre-teen lips go to the volume they are at today.



After deciding on the milliliter amount, Kylie would have gotten shots in four places—the left and right side of her upper lip, and the left and right side of her lower right lip—and she would have received several shots in each place. For some, the numbing medication lasts the entire procedure, but for some it can wear off, making it more painful to receive the shots. To counteract the pain, technicians often use ice to help numb the area in addition to the numbing cream. After the procedure, Kylie might have seen some swelling or bruising. Lip volume usually comes down by half within the first day. During the first six hours, patients are cautioned not to talk, eat, or exercise. After three days, the lips take on the shape they will maintain for four to six months.



However, because Kylie is young, her metabolism is faster and her lips probably last closer to four months before diminishing in volume. This means she would have to undergo the procedure a couple times a year. If needles don’t bother you, the cost of maintaining these lips might. If Kylie got the procedure done every four months at a seven-hundred-dollar rate, that would cost somewhere around 2,100 dollars per year. Those are some expensive lips, but the pain to her body and her bank account is assuaged with her adoring 84.2 M Instagram followers and a lip line of her own.

Lips Like Kylie. Photo Courtesy of ABC on Flickr.