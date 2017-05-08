Loving Your Hair After A Long Winter

Winter is a hard time for your tresses: the wind is brutal and the dryness in the air does nothing to help. Cotton hats and scarves suck out the little moisture that you have left, and it is simply not the time to go without bundling up. With warmer temperatures approaching, it is vital that you know how to nourish your hair after those cold winter months for some luxurious softness and moisture.



First, you want to moisturize your hair starting with shampoo. Everyone has a different type of hair, and everyone’s hair reacts differently with different ingredients. For example, I use SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Moisture Retention shampoo. It has pure and organic ingredients that are good for my hair, and I feel good putting it in my hair. There are no parabens or sulfates for the ultimate hair experience.

Second, and most importantly, deep condition often. It will not hurt your hair to deep condition it at least once a week. I use the Palmer’s Olive Oil Deep Conditioning Mask. It is only about $1.95 for one pack and it works wonders. My hair is softer, bouncier, and bigger because of it! It’s very simple: just apply it to your hair, focusing more on the ends (because that’s the oldest part of your hair that needs the most love), place a shower cap on it, sit for 15 minutes, and wash it out. Just like that, your hair is rejuvenated and moisturized.

To top it all off, I use the LOC method. LOC stands for liquid, oil, and cream. This method seals all of the moisture into the hair. The liquid can be any liquid-based product of your choice. I simply use water because it is the ultimate moisture. I then use an oil-based product, such as olive oil, coconut oil, grape seed oil, etc. I prefer a mixture of olive oil and coconut oil. The cream-based products vary even more; there are moisturizing creams, leave-in conditioners, and everything in between. I prefer a leave-in conditioner of virtually any brand. Allowing your hair to air dry after all of those steps will leave your hair with an optimal amount of moisture and softness.

Last but not least, try everything! There is nothing wrong with being a product junkie. You’ll never know what combination of products leaves your hair feeling its best until you try a bunch. Be adventurous and moisturize!

Read more Beauty articles on ClicheMag.com