Makeup Looks for New Year’s Eve Night

Whether you’ll be ringing in the New Year with Netflix and a glass of wine or partying with your friends and family, there’s no better excuse to experiment with your makeup than December 31st. Here are seven wearable looks that are easy to recreate and sure to impress everyone this New Year’s Eve, no matter what.

Black Smokey Eyes with Metallic Lips

This look requires a little bit of time and patience, but it’s totally worth it. Proper blending and gradation are extremely important if you want to end up with a sexy smokey eye instead of muddy eyeshadow. Fortunately,Desi Perkins’ has a Youtube tutorial on how to create this eye look. Finish the look with “Rocker,” a copper lipstick with gold specks of glimmer, by Kat Von D.

Bold Brows and Falsies

If you aren’t much of a color gal, you can still make a statement with your hair. By “hair,” I mean your brows and lashes. If you have naturally thick brows, use a clear brow gel like Tarte’s Tarteist Brow Gel to simply brush those hairs up and keep them in place. However, if you’re looking for a drugstore brand, I recommend Maybelline Clear Mascara; it works just as great if you’re on a budget. If you need a little extra help in the brow department, try a cult favorite like the Anastasia Brow Wiz Pencil.

Red Lips with Liquid Eyeliner

I love a red pout with liquid eyeliner, so obviously, this look had to be first. To get a smooth line, pull your eyelid taut (but don’t tug as this will lead to wrinkles over time) and begin with small strokes. Fix any mistakes with a cotton swab.

Metallic Eyes

With so many adventurous metallic eyeshadow palettes out there (think Colourpop’s Golden State of Mind or Heavy Metals from Urban Decay), creating a shimmery eye look is easier than ever. Keep the rest of your makeup neutral so you don’t overpower the eyes.

Geometric Eyes

Out of all the looks in this list, you’ll probably turn the most heads (in a good way!) with a geometric eye look. Because we’re all different, you may have to adjust your design to work with your individual eye shape and bone structure. The fun thing about this look is you can play off negative space. Also, you already have everything (eyeliner and a brush) you need to create this fun look right in your makeup drawer. If you are using eyeshadow, use a primer as a base for long-lasting wear.

Dark Lipstick

Dare to be brave with dark lipstick for the night. There are tons of dark lipstick colors out there, so make sure to pick the perfect color for you. If you stick with lighter colors in your day to day makeup, I recommend not spending too much since you’ll only be using it for special occasions.

Nude Lip with Smokey Eye

This smokey eye isn’t nearly as dramatic as the one we covered previously on this list, but it’s still just as gorgeous and a better fit for those of us who prefer neutral tones. Blend a matte dark brown in the crease and keep it light on the lid. Rim your waterline with a black eyeliner and finish off with falsies and mascara on top and bottom lashes. Choose a glossy nude lip to finish off your look.

