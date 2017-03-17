4 Makeup Looks for St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day upon us, we pulled out some festive makeup styles that prove that there’s a holiday makeup look for every personality. We chose four types— funky, fresh, bold, and colorful—to show you that with a steady hand and a little Irish luck, you’ll kill it with your own personal style.

Funky

The first look was created by Chanel with a silver eyeshadow covering the lid and crease with a thick line of teal flicking out at the corner of the eye. The geometric shape of the teal color helps define the eyes and draws attention to the shape of the eye. Pick up your favorite silver eyeshadow and pair it with Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On pencil in Junkie ($20) or Dolce & Gabbana Eyeliner Crayon in Emerald ($31) to create the flick.

Photo Courtesy of Chanel

Fresh

The fresh and bold look were created by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath with liquid latex. Liquid latex is usually used for body painting and can help create special effects. To recreate the makeup, you could substitute the liquid latex with a liquid or cream shadow. For the first Pat McGrath look, I would recommend using something like Clinique’s Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for eyes ($17) in the shade 06 Mighty Moss or MODSTER Manuka Honey Enriched Pigments ($21) in the shade Peacock for the same color but a drier look. If you like the wet look, you could pick up something like MAC Glitter in Emerald and place it on top of the Clinique or MODSTER product. This will give the eye a 3D look especially if you use the glitter with a wet brush or with a spray like Mac’s Prep + Prime Fix ($24).

Photo Courtesy of Indigital

Bold

The second look is a bold display of teal and definitely not your average St. Patty’s Day look. The key to this look is creating clean lines and finding a product that doesn’t crease easily. I would suggest a long-wear eyeshadow like Gucci’s Eye Magnetic Color Shadow Mono in Iconic Ottanio ($37) and keeping your favorite concealer and scotch tape on hand to create the sharp edges and geometric shape.

Photo Courtesy of Indigital

Colorful

The final look was created by YouTuber Desi Perkins. She uses MAC’s Pro Longer Paint Pot ($22) in Soft Ochre to prime the lid. She dips into the Anastasia Modern Renaissance Palette ($42) in the color Burnt Orange and the Makeup Geek Eyeshadow Pan in the shade Fuji ($6) to fill the crease. The color Zenon by Melt Cosmetics Radioactive Stack ($48) goes in the inner part of the crease shape while Enchanted Forest ($6) by Makeup Geek and the Renaissance Palette’s Cyprus Umber goes in the center and edge of the crease. Antique Olive ($29) and True Gold ($29) from the Natasha Denona Eyeshadow Palette go on the lid and can be purchased separately from the palette. Cyprus Umber goes on the water line and Enchanted Forest goes on the lash line. She uses the Antique Olive color on the lower lash line closest to the center of the eye towards the inner corner. She picks up the Zenon color to run it under all the colors on the lash line. Finally, she takes a Marc Jacobs gel liner ($25) in Brown Out on the water line. For the glitter, she combines of craft glitter, Urban Decay’s Midnight Cowboy glitter ($20), and glitter stars applying them with DUO lash glue ($6).

Read more Beauty articles at ClicheMag.com.

4 Makeup Looks for St. Patrick’s Day. Image courtesy of Desi Perkins on YouTube.