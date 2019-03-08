This spring season is all about bright colors and beautiful makeup looks. There are many looks to choose from such as smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, glossy lids and many more. You can also finish it off with a bold lip color. Don’t be afraid to be as creative as you want and step out of your comfort zone. These are the top looks to consider for the spring.

Neutral Eyeshadow With A Red Lip

Glittery brown eyeshadow is perfect with any lip color especially red because it creates a seductive look. You can also use a deep purple lip color to make your eyeshadow stand out.

Smokey Eye With Winged Eyeliner

Try a beautiful smokey eye look with a winged eyeliner and a nude lip. You can add your favorite colors to complete this look and make it stand out this spring season. Glitter and highlight will be a great way to finish this look.

Neutrals

You can even wear a neutral look with pink lipgloss and bold eyelashes. If you aren’t into colors, neutral makeup looks are best for you because it can be worn every day and it looks like you aren’t wearing any makeup.

Makeup Looks To Try This Spring. Featured Image Credit: Youtube.com/sonjdradeluxe