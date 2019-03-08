Beauty

Makeup Looks To Try This Spring

by Friday, March 8, 2019

This spring season is all about bright colors and beautiful makeup looks. There are many looks to choose from such as smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, glossy lids and many more. You can also finish it off with a bold lip color. Don’t be afraid to be as creative as you want and step out of your comfort zone. These are the top looks to consider for the spring.

 

Neutral Eyeshadow With A Red Lip

Glittery brown eyeshadow is perfect with any lip color especially red because it creates a seductive look. You can also use a deep purple lip color to make your eyeshadow stand out.

 

Smokey Eye With Winged Eyeliner

Image credit: Youtube.com/Aaliyahjay

Try a beautiful smokey eye look with a winged eyeliner and a nude lip. You can add your favorite colors to complete this look and make it stand out this spring season. Glitter and highlight will be a great way to finish this look.

 

Neutrals

Image credit: Youtube.com/Monicastylemuse

You can even wear a neutral look with pink lipgloss and bold eyelashes. If you aren’t into colors, neutral makeup looks are best for you because it can be worn every day and it looks like you aren’t wearing any makeup.

 

Read more Beauty at ClichéMag.com

Makeup Looks To Try This Spring. Featured Image Credit: Youtube.com/sonjdradeluxe

,

← Previous post

Top Robin Hood Films
You may also like
5 Trendy Hair Colors to try in 2019
5 Trendy Hair Colors to try in 2019
The Holiday Gift Sets You’ve Got to Have This Season
The Holiday Gift Sets You’ve Got to Have This Season
Bretman Rock’s Collaboration with Colourpop
Bretman Rock’s Collaboration with Colourpop

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Lilia Buckingham & Ruby Modine
Inside, cover star Lilia Buckingham opens up about trying to end cyberbullying, her role in Dirt, and more; cover star Ruby Modine discusses creating her own legacy and Happy Death Day 2U; actress Keesha Sharp discusses acting and directing on Lethal Weapon; actor Hank Chen chats about making Life-Size 2; and much more!
close-link