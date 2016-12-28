Makeup of the Year

It wouldn’t be right if we didn’t end the year looking back at our favorite beauty products of 2016. From makeup to hair, it’s fair to say that we hit the beauty lottery with a well-rounded selection of goodies that we’re still in love with. A year like 2016 has provided us with so many wonderful beauty love affairs it can be overwhelming. Where to look? What to look for? What to pick? We’ve carefully selected products that beauty gurus and die-hard beauty lovers alike have loved so that you can bask in the wonderfulness of a good product and money well spent.

Deborah Lippmann The Cure – Nail Cuticle Repair Cream Treatment

This ultra-nourishing formula repairs cuticles and returns softness and moisture to dry cuticles. It’s perfect to use when you want to feel pampered, but you’re also looking to save money.

Clinique Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel

This product is slightly underestimated but still ultra powerful. A leading topical prescription, this daily treatment gel has been wonderful for clearing blemishes almost instantly while helping to prevent new ones from forming.

Becca Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundations

It’s almost essential to have tried at least one Becca product by now. Becca’s name was really put on the map in the beauty world with the collaboration of Jaclyn Hill’s “Champagne Pop” highlighter. Since then, we’ve grown to love the other incredibly amazing products, such as their foundation. This buildable, ultra-light foundation creates a smooth coverage and leaves a soft-focused glow. The Becca Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation reflects the perfect, radiant version of your skin.

Elizabeth and James Nirvana Rose

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have succeeded in having their brand embody the duality of sophistication and femininity while also incorporating edge and masculinity. This fragrance brings together a confident, refined, and seductive brand that’s all its own. If you loved Nirvana White & Black, you’ll be sure to really love Nirvana Rose.

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Dry shampoo has become the new hair product/hair styling essential. It’s perfect for those days when you want to add a little more texture and weight to freshly washed hair, or to spruce up your favorite effortless waves or defined curls. Let’s be honest: there are not enough hours in the day, and sometimes we just don’t have the time or the desire to style our hair. Because of this, dry shampoo has certainly become a Holy Grail item for us. In what we believe will soon become a cult classic, Klorane’s dry shampoo is formulated with oat milk to soothe and protect, while the corn and rice starches absorb excess oil. Here’s to soft, healthy, and beautiful-looking hair even on day three or four!

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand

Spruce up your hair routine without sacrificing healthy-looking hair by using this trio collection. Its tourmaline infusion allows you to create the hair you want without the sacrifice of healthy-looking hair. The three interchangeable wands give you the opportunity to create various looks ranging from defined spiral curls and effortless waves to full-on glamorous waves. What makes this trio so spectacular in comparison to other curling wands is that this product’s technology focuses on creating a curl or wave that’ll last and maintain a consistent heat by preventing under or overheating, which helps make an easy, secure change from one barrel to another.

LAVANILA Sport Luxe Deodorant

This is the women’s deodorant we’ve all been waiting for—you know, the long-lasting, non-residue, and aluminum-free deodorant that allows a woman to be focused and fearless rather than fearful and unsure. Forget the shoes. A girl needs a good deodorant to feel equipped to conquer the day.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

It’s crucial to find a moisturizer that keeps your skin feeling and looking its best all winter long, but the struggle is always real to find the one that fits your wallet, your expectations, and most importantly, your needs. This cult favorite is perfect for any skin type as it gives immediate relief and long-lasting protection against dry, itchy skin, particularly eczema. Its formula is non-greasy and can be used all over the body. If you’ve never tried this brand before, we highly recommend you give this one a chance. We promise you won’t regret it.



Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer

Jaclyn Hill has sung the praises of “Sugar Sugar” for years now. This high-shine lip gloss with lasting radiance has a formula that offers a plump look and a non-stickiness that’s every girl’s dream. What we love even more about Marc’s lip glosses is that we get to see another side of him through his shade names as they’re inspired by some of Marc’s favorite music.

