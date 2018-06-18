Beauty

Makeup Trends Heating Up This Summer

by Monday, June 18, 2018

The summertime can bring to light some unexpected things and makeup is no exception to that. Maybe the heat has gone to our heads, making us so lightheaded that all that’s left is color. Or maybe it’s the sun liberating us from our winter coats and bundled up minds that leads to a bright, creative summer. Either way, this summer’s sun is working hard to melt away any inhibitions you might have and urges you to go boldly into the uncharted Sahara that is this season’s makeup trends.

 

1. Inner Corner Color

Image Credit: @intothegloss on Instagram 

Try swapping your typical shimmery eyeshadow out for a bolder shade that will make your tear ducts pop like no highlight could. Pair the look with clean skin to limit distractions and keep the focus on your eyes.

 

2. Loud Blush

Image Credit: @priscillaono on Instagram

Your face is a blank canvas, so paint it! Makeup artist Priscilla Ono shows off the ultimate cheek gradient she created using all Fenty Beauty, of course. Celebrate being summertime fine by daring to live every day like it’s the Met Gala.

 

3. Crystal Eyes

Image Credit: @allure on Instagram

Bejeweled eyes are being made chic for the Summer. The key is to choose dainty-sized crystals to adorn your eyes with. Rosy cheeks and natural lips would look amazing paired with diamond lids.

 

4. Color Block

Image Credit: @allure on Instagram

Glossy or geometric, just swipe on some color and you’re ready for anything from a beach day party to a late night disco. Try pairing this with the Loud Blush trend if extra is all you know.

 

5. Bright Lashes

Image Credit: @allure on Instagram

Go full-alien by batting colorful eyelashes at anyone that passes by. If you don’t want to commit to buying a colored mascara, try running a spoolie through any colorful pomade to create your own, custom color.

 

Makeup Trends Heating Up This Summer. Featured Image Credit: @martahunt on Instagram 

