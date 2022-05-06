Today we want to share 8 makeup must haves in 2022. Makeup trends are constantly changing and in 2022 that is more true than ever. We’ve done our best to pick 8 makeup items and styles that we think you need to have in your beauty drawer this year. We’ll even tell you how they can be used and why we think they’re great items to have at your disposal. Ranging from foundation makeup primer to setting spray we’ve got you covered.

1. A great foundation primer

We all want our makeup to look flawless, and a great foundation is key to achieving that goal. In 2022, we recommend opting for a foundation with a dewy finish, as it will help to create a natural-looking glow. This is because of how popular the more natural look has become in the past year or so, as minimalism has been king.

2. A versatile eye shadow palette

A versatile eye shadow palette is a must in any makeup collection, and in 2022 we think it’s especially important to have one on hand. We think you should be opting for a palette with a mix of matte and shimmer shades, as this will allow you to create a variety of different looks depending on your mood or the occasion.

While it might be tempting to go for a niche product line, we think going for a more versatile palette will be effective and cost-efficient in the long term.

3. A long-wearing lipstick

A long-wearing lipstick is perfect for those days when you want your makeup to look great all day long without having to touch it up. This year we would be recommending that you go for a lipstick with a matte finish as it will be more comfortable to wear and won’t require constant reapplication – this can be super annoying if you are out and about as having to constantly reapply means you’ll run out much quicker.

4. A beauty sponge

There are so many different types of beauty sponges that you can buy right now which come in a variety of sizes too. Whether you want one that’s recycled, ethically sourced, or suited to your existing products, we’re certain that you’ll be able to find exactly what you’re looking for online. This is a makeup essential in 2022.

5. A good setting spray

A good setting spray is key to ensuring your makeup lasts all day, and in 2022 we think it’s especially important to have one on hand. This is because the dewy finish trend is still going strong and a setting spray will help to keep your makeup glowing and looking fresh, even after a long day.

We recommend opting for a setting spray that contains ingredients like green tea or chamomile, as these will help to soothe and refresh the skin while also keeping your makeup in place.

6. A quality concealer

Concealer is a must-have in any makeup bag, as it can be used to cover up blemishes, dark circles, and other imperfections. In 2022, we recommend opting for a concealer with a lightweight formula, as this will help to create a natural-looking finish that won’t settle into fine lines or creases.

We also think it’s important to choose a concealer that provides buildable coverage, as this will allow you to customize the level of coverage you need depending on the situation.

7. A waterproof mascara-

Waterproof mascara is perfect for those days when you want your lashes to look their best – whether you’re hitting the beach or just trying to survive an emotional movie scene without smudging your makeup.

This year we think you should be going for a waterproof mascara that also has lengthening properties, as this will help you achieve both goals with just one product.

8. A quality makeup brush set

A quality makeup brush set is essential for achieving a flawless makeup look, and this year we think it’s especially important to have a good one on hand. This is because a good brush set will help you achieve the perfect finish while also making your life a lot easier

We recommend opting for a set that contains both natural and synthetic bristles, as this will give you the best of both worlds and allow you to create any look you desire without having to choose one or the other.

